EYE ON THE ARTS: Region cultural gems include theater, gardens and dance group

This week, we continue to survey outstanding regional arts entities, looking forward to a time when they can safely resume their signature activities.
The Towle Theater opened its doors in September, 2003, as a part of Mayor Duane Dedelow’s vision to bring arts and culture to downtown Hammond.
From the beginning, the Towle’s artistic vision has been to introduce artists and audiences to new and fresh works that might not be seen elsewhere in the region, even in Chicago. The Towle has presented over 100 shows over 17 years, 75 of which were premieres or original productions, including their nostalgic Christmas review, “A Fabulous ’50s Christmas,” which instantly became a much loved holiday tradition.
The Towle Theater makes every effort to ensure that a love for theater will carry on to the next generation by offering educational youth programs, such as the Towle Youth Theater Ensemble, which produces two shows per year, showcasing the talent of students in grades 6 through 12 from a dozen different communities throughout Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area. 219/937-8780 or www.towletheater.org
Friendship Botanic Gardens opened to the public in 1936. This volunteer-based community treasure, formally known as the International Friendship Gardens, is tucked away in an old-growth forest surrounding Trail Creek in Michigan City, offering exquisite gardens and wooded nature trails.
Initially comprised of 14 ethnic gardens with flowers, plants and seeds donated by royalty, including Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands, the King of Persia and the King of England, who also sent a Royal Gardener to emulate the charm of an authentic English garden, the Gardens have been visited by presidents and kings.
Several additions have been made in the past year, expanding the splendor of the Gardens, including the new Celebration Pavilion, which is the first major structure built in the Gardens in nearly 100 years. Sitting along the edge of the Persian Rose Garden and Lake Lucerne, the pavilion can seat up to 250 people for dinner, hors d'oeuvres, business meetings, weddings, community gatherings, musical events, and more. 219/878-9885 or friendshipgardens.org
Ballet Folklórico Tapatío of Northwest Indiana was founded in 2010 when middle school teacher Marissela Villanueva Lynch searched for a folklórico group in Porter County for her daughter to join but couldn’t find one.
The mission of Ballet Folklórico Tapatío is to preserve cultural heritage by using the performing arts as a means for teaching youth about Mexican history and cultural traditions. Activities are open to boys and girls of any ethnic background ages three and up.
The group hosts an annual Hispanic Heritage event called Fiesta Folklórica, one of the only Hispanic Heritage events in Porter County. 219/246.3641 or www.balletfolkloriconwi.com
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
