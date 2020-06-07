EYE ON THE ARTS: Region cultural gems include theater, gardens and dance group

Initially comprised of 14 ethnic gardens with flowers, plants and seeds donated by royalty, including Queen Wilhelmina of the Netherlands, the King of Persia and the King of England, who also sent a Royal Gardener to emulate the charm of an authentic English garden, the Gardens have been visited by presidents and kings.

Several additions have been made in the past year, expanding the splendor of the Gardens, including the new Celebration Pavilion, which is the first major structure built in the Gardens in nearly 100 years. Sitting along the edge of the Persian Rose Garden and Lake Lucerne, the pavilion can seat up to 250 people for dinner, hors d'oeuvres, business meetings, weddings, community gatherings, musical events, and more. 219/878-9885 or friendshipgardens.org

Ballet Folklórico Tapatío of Northwest Indiana was founded in 2010 when middle school teacher Marissela Villanueva Lynch searched for a folklórico group in Porter County for her daughter to join but couldn’t find one.

The mission of Ballet Folklórico Tapatío is to preserve cultural heritage by using the performing arts as a means for teaching youth about Mexican history and cultural traditions. Activities are open to boys and girls of any ethnic background ages three and up.