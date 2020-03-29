EYE ON THE ARTS: Region organizations' offerings span the arts spectrum

With so many arts activities currently on hiatus, “Eye on the Arts” is taking a different approach to our next several columns. Rather than promote current events, we’re going to tell you a bit about some of our region’s outstanding arts organizations. In the meantime, you can still visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.

Incorporated in 1952, the Dunes Arts Foundation, which operates Dunes Summer Theatre, is nestled on a scenic, 20-acre wooded site, about a half-mile from the lakefront in Michiana Shores. The theater campus has eight cabins for summer actors and interns and “The Clay Cabin” for summer art classes. The Theatre was founded by Nora MacAlvay, an art and literature teacher trained at the Art Institute of Chicago and Goodman Theatre School. MacAlvay authored several novels for teenagers and co-wrote several thoughtful and charming plays based on classic children’s stories. Her early vision for Dunes Summer Theatre continues to inspire the company as they carry on her legacy of providing professional, quality theater and youth programs. The Theatre looks forward to its 68th season, beginning with “Billy Bishop Goes to War.” Check their website at www.dunesartsfoundation.org or call 219/879-7509 for updates.