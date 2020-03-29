EYE ON THE ARTS: Region organizations' offerings span the arts spectrum

With so many arts activities currently on hiatus, “Eye on the Arts” is taking a different approach to our next several columns. Rather than promote current events, we’re going to tell you a bit about some of our region’s outstanding arts organizations. In the meantime, you can still visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.
Incorporated in 1952, the Dunes Arts Foundation, which operates Dunes Summer Theatre, is nestled on a scenic, 20-acre wooded site, about a half-mile from the lakefront in Michiana Shores. The theater campus has eight cabins for summer actors and interns and “The Clay Cabin” for summer art classes. The Theatre was founded by Nora MacAlvay, an art and literature teacher trained at the Art Institute of Chicago and Goodman Theatre School. MacAlvay authored several novels for teenagers and co-wrote several thoughtful and charming plays based on classic children’s stories. Her early vision for Dunes Summer Theatre continues to inspire the company as they carry on her legacy of providing professional, quality theater and youth programs. The Theatre looks forward to its 68th season, beginning with “Billy Bishop Goes to War.” Check their website at www.dunesartsfoundation.org or call 219/879-7509 for updates.
The Art Barn School of Art was the vision of Janet Sullivan, a remarkable individual, who aspired to be a farmer and a painter and got her wish after working as an arts educator in Chicago and, later, as a professor at Valparaiso University. In 1969, Jan and her husband Bud purchased a 19th century farm in Jackson Township east of Valpo. Cattle filled the pastures and were herded into the lower barn. Jan began hosting workshops, classes and plein air painting in the surrounding woods and fields. By 1977, local legends such as Hazel Hannell, Konrad Juestel and others had joined her as teachers, and, in 1984, the Art Barn became a nonprofit organization dedicated to fostering a love of art in its unique environment. The year 1996 saw the Art Barn’s first juried exhibit, a spring tradition that continues today, attracting entries from artists throughout Northwest Indiana, the Chicago suburbs and Southwest Michigan. For updates, check www.artbarnschool.org or 219/462-9009.
Located in the Miller neighborhood of Gary, Beachfront Dance was founded in 2002 to provide an opportunity for children and young people who would not be able to receive affordable classical ballet instruction without it. In the past 16 years, Beachfront Dance has hosted numerous ballets and musical theater workshops with national and international companies along with Broadway producers, talent scouts and performers. BDS was the first dance school in the area to offer ballet and tap dance classes to specific needs children and young people. BDS also provides ballet classes for mature dancers; currently, their oldest dancer is an 89-year-old Korean War vet. BDS dancers have performed in an off-Broadway play, with the Joffrey Ballet’s Academy of Dance, and even on “America’s Got Talent.” Visit www.beachfrontdance.org or call 219/938-0366 for more information.
