EYE ON THE ARTS: Region's culture sustained by arts organizations

With so many arts activities currently on hiatus, “Eye on the Arts” continues its look at outstanding regional arts traditions and amenities. In the meantime, you can still visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org .

Books, Brushes and Bands for Education

Serving students aged 5 to 18, inclusive of all educational and socio-economic backgrounds from any zip code, this dynamic arts organization was formed in September 2000 to enhance the fine arts education of children in the literary, visual and musical arts. In its infancy, BBB4E developed comprehensive bookmaking projects for the entire school, from students and teachers to the janitorial staff. Thousands of hand-bound books were created over 18 months, culminating in public exhibits. Other projects have included a seven-county poetry contest, several “Poetry Pantries,” and even a performance opportunity where children sang the national anthem with Foreigner at a Get Out the Vote Rally with President Obama. Currently, BBB4E serves over 100 students in its after-school tuition-based music programs. Three BBB4E students have been accepted to the Merit School of Music in Chicago. BBB4E accepts very gently loved instruments of all kinds, art materials and books. 219/932-3232 or www.bbb4e.org