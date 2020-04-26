EYE ON THE ARTS: Region's culture sustained by arts organizations

With so many arts activities currently on hiatus, “Eye on the Arts” continues its look at outstanding regional arts traditions and amenities. In the meantime, you can still visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
Books, Brushes and Bands for Education
Serving students aged 5 to 18, inclusive of all educational and socio-economic backgrounds from any zip code, this dynamic arts organization was formed in September 2000 to enhance the fine arts education of children in the literary, visual and musical arts. In its infancy, BBB4E developed comprehensive bookmaking projects for the entire school, from students and teachers to the janitorial staff. Thousands of hand-bound books were created over 18 months, culminating in public exhibits. Other projects have included a seven-county poetry contest, several “Poetry Pantries,” and even a performance opportunity where children sang the national anthem with Foreigner at a Get Out the Vote Rally with President Obama. Currently, BBB4E serves over 100 students in its after-school tuition-based music programs. Three BBB4E students have been accepted to the Merit School of Music in Chicago. BBB4E accepts very gently loved instruments of all kinds, art materials and books. 219/932-3232 or www.bbb4e.org
Chesterton Art Center
Approaching its 60th year, the Chesterton Art Center is located in a former machine shop at 115 S. 4th St. in downtown Chesterton. The post-civil war building houses two modern gallery spaces, an upstairs Member’s Gallery, and an artisan gift shop. Many art classes are offered throughout the year for ages 3 and up. Children’s summer art camps are set to begin just as soon as COVID-19 gathering restrictions are lifted. The Chesterton Art Center annually sponsors the Chesterton Art Fair held the first full weekend in August at Dogwood Park in Chesterton. The Fair is a signature event for the Art Center, attracting top tier artists from throughout the country. Their Art After Dark Gala, a major fundraiser, is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Blue Chip Casino in Michigan City. 219/926-4711 or www.chestertonart.com
LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra
Founded in 1972 by LaPorte music teacher John Bennett, the LaPorte County Symphony is a cornerstone of the performing arts. What began as a small community orchestra has developed into a highly visible semi-professional orchestra of 60 musicians with an audience that spans seven counties. LCSO presents a day of three back-to-back Children’s Educational Concerts for over 6,000 students every year. The excellence of their educational outreach is significant, and the children’s concerts have been recognized as among the most successful in the nation by the American String Teacher’s Association and the National School Orchestra Association. 2020 marks the 15th anniversary of Hoosier Star, featuring outstanding youth and adult contestants with remarkable musical gifts. 219/362-9020 or www.lcso.net
