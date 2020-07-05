EYE ON THE ARTS: Rockopelli spreads the music

Rockopelli has been spreading music throughout Northwest Indiana communities since 2012, raising over $80,000 for local charities in its eight years of operation. The Rockopelli Music Festival provides a full experience with live music, local food vendors, specialty art and craft vendors and craft brews. Rockopelli Music Fest 2020 is currently scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at Central Park in Griffith. The concert is a free experience for all ages. Rockopelli’s newest project, PelliPlay, will offer small group guitar lessons in Northwest Indiana for 6th through 10th grade students whose families are financially unable to afford music lessons. The ten-week course will cover the basics of guitar and music theory with instruments and all materials needed for the class provided. Students who pass the class can keep their instrument and be eligible for scholarships to continue private lessons. PelliPlay will begin September 9 at Griffith’s Franklin Center. www.rockopellifest.org

'Nature in Your Neighborhood'

Dunes Learning Center was established over a century ago as a regional resource dedicated to environmental education opportunities for students, educators, and learners of all ages. Ordinarily, Dunes Learning Center’s summer camps provide a classroom without walls in which students enrolled interact directly with the natural environment. This year, however, summer camps had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of its usual programming, Dunes Leaning Center has instead come up with creative new ways to engage with the public through an interactive, online Distance Learning Collection. The collection includes “Nature in Your Neighborhood,” which explores nature in your own back yard and “The Search for Sandsquatch,” where you can watch the progress of Dunes Learning Center’s chief naturalist track down the mythical creature who lives in the Indiana Dunes, leaving tracks and mystifying hikers. There are also fun videos, resources for families, at home activities, plus lots of links to other great organizations. Every week brings new content for nature explorers. duneslearningcenter.org