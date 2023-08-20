“Gravity,” a new exhibition featuring paintings of landscapes and portraits by artist Tom Torluemke, is now on view through Oct. 21 at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art in Chicago. Torluemke began this body of work in 2021 when he pursued landscapes as a focused theme, approaching it with more seriousness as our shared environment becomes more impacted by climate change year after year. To get some relief from the environment as subject matter and the isolation of the pandemic, Torluemke also began a series of portraits of friends and family, which revealed a connection between the two bodies of work: as the natural environment and social and civic unrest become more contentious, how can people help each other and the environment? The landscape paintings encompass all four seasons, featuring scenes from Torluemke’s own home, where he draws the landscapes on-site. He then brings the drawings back to his studio, where he uses his memory and imagination to convey the color and mood through paint. This exercise forces him to be aware of his surroundings and to capture posterity’s modern landscapes as impending climate change looms ahead. An Artist Talk will be held on Saturday, Sep. 16, at 1 p.m. https://uima-chicago.org/on-view

Vivian Vance, best known as the beloved character Ethel Mertz on the old “I Love Lucy” shows of the 1950s, breaks down her troubled past both on and off the TV screen in the biographical one-woman tour de force, “Sidekicked,” Sept. 8-10 and 15-17. Presented by the Towle Theater, directed by Jeff Casey and starring Linda J. Wilczynski, “Sidekicked” is a “dramedy” by playwright Kim Powers. Wilczynski is no stranger to the Towle Stage, having performed star turns in “Love, Linda (The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter)” and “Vivien Leigh: The Last Press Conference.” Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. https://www.towletheater.org/

Valparaiso will soon receive a monumental sculpture if the Valparaiso Creative Council has set a crowdfunding campaign goal of $45,000, which must be raised by Oct. 3, 2023. If successful, the project will receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority. Funds from this #ARTinthePARK campaign will support a Valparaiso sculptor with the building, installation, lighting and celebration of the featured artwork to be permanently located at the new Flounder and Friends Skate Park. In conjunction with this effort, the Creative Council has slated its annual "Let's Sk8 Fundraiser" to help reach their campaign goal. The event will take place on Saturday, Aug. 26, from noon-3 p.m. at Butterfield Pavilion in Valparaiso’s Fairgrounds Park. This free, kid-friendly event will cater to skaters, bikers, and wheel enthusiasts of all ages. You can follow the Valparaiso Creative Council @valpocreates on Facebook and Instagram.

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org