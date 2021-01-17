EYE ON THE ARTS: South Shore Arts offers exploration of the arts

Art in Focus, presented by South Shore Arts, is an exploration of the arts through film, lecture and thoughtful dialogue. Founded in 1996 by retired educator Rita M. Ray, this free program sponsored by Community Healthcare System is geared for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the arts and their impact on the world. An important aspect is the thoughtful dialogue between the program facilitator, the guest speakers and the attendees to broaden views of the arts and individuals in our world.

Art in Focus is open to the public with a goal that parallels that of the U.S. Department of Education's “Learning Never Ends.” After being on hiatus since last March, South Shore Arts recently recommenced the annual series with a live Zoom concert from the rural northern Minnesota home of jazz guitarist Sam Miltich. This year, Art in Focus will take place virtually, with live interaction between the presenter and the audience. Each presentation will be screened virtually on two separate dates. Thursday evening sessions will be live events, during which, the audience will have the opportunity to engage directly with the presenting artist. Monday morning sessions will be rebroadcasts of the Thursday evening presentations and will be hosted by Micah Bornstein, South Shore Arts Deputy Director, who will facilitate post-presentation conversation.