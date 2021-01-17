EYE ON THE ARTS: South Shore Arts offers exploration of the arts

Art in Focus, presented by South Shore Arts, is an exploration of the arts through film, lecture and thoughtful dialogue. Founded in 1996 by retired educator Rita M. Ray, this free program sponsored by Community Healthcare System is geared for adult learners of all ages who are interested in the arts and their impact on the world. An important aspect is the thoughtful dialogue between the program facilitator, the guest speakers and the attendees to broaden views of the arts and individuals in our world.
Art in Focus is open to the public with a goal that parallels that of the U.S. Department of Education's “Learning Never Ends.” After being on hiatus since last March, South Shore Arts recently recommenced the annual series with a live Zoom concert from the rural northern Minnesota home of jazz guitarist Sam Miltich. This year, Art in Focus will take place virtually, with live interaction between the presenter and the audience. Each presentation will be screened virtually on two separate dates. Thursday evening sessions will be live events, during which, the audience will have the opportunity to engage directly with the presenting artist. Monday morning sessions will be rebroadcasts of the Thursday evening presentations and will be hosted by Micah Bornstein, South Shore Arts Deputy Director, who will facilitate post-presentation conversation.
On January 21, 7–8 pm, and January 25, 10–11 am, “Art & Community in Difficult Times” will feature special guest Francisco Loyola, a working artist and community organizer from Kenosha, Wisconsin. Francisco, a mixed media, graphic and visual artist, is also the Executive Director of Kenosha Creative Space, a hub for artists and creatives. In the aftermath of the August 2020 police shooting of Jacob Blake, protests, riots, and civil unrest occurred in Kenosha and throughout the United States. Francisco will discuss Kenosha Creative Space’s response and the importance that the arts played in the community during that time. www.southshoreartsonline.org/art-in-focus
Andy's School of Music
Andy's School of Music in Schererville provides quality private music instruction in the cleanest, safest, smoke-free environment. In a time where schools everywhere are sacrificing their music programs, Andy’s School of Music is happy to provide a fun environment for learning the art of music. Whether you are a beginner or an advanced student, Andy’s can take you to the next level. Their instructors have the experience and knowledge to handle any level, age, style, and approach. Each instructor is chosen for his or her ability to meet student needs, knowledge of music and talent. Parents are welcome to sit in on their child’s lessons at any time as the comfort and safety of clients is always their first priority. www.andysschoolofmusic.com/
