EYE ON THE ARTS: South Shore Arts schedules summer classes

South Shore Arts has provided art instruction since 1970, offering classes from painting to ceramics to comics — there is always something for everyone. South Shore Arts instructors are highly qualified teaching artists, who bring their knowledge and talents to create a vibrant learning experience. Summer class registration is currently open for both youth and adults with instruction in the studio under thorough COVID safety precautions or online for those who prefer to learn from home. In addition to many favorite classes, South Shore Arts is offering Relief Printmaking, an introductory printmaking experience, using linoleum blocks and gouge tools, in the creation of one- and two-color prints. The Digital Painting class, appropriate for both teen and adult artists, will use a digital art program of the student’s choosing to learn how to use software to paint, using a tablet or computer. South Shore Arts also offers workshops in a variety of media, which are perfect for students who want to take a class but whose schedules might not accommodate a nine-week commitment. They also offer exciting arts experiences with guest instructors or disciplines not generally available. Week-long, themed-based camp experiences are available this summer for young people who seek the opportunity to engage in creative activities while school is out on break. www.southshoreartsonline.org/classes-schedule