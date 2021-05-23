EYE ON THE ARTS: South Shore Arts schedules summer classes

South Shore Arts has provided art instruction since 1970, offering classes from painting to ceramics to comics — there is always something for everyone. South Shore Arts instructors are highly qualified teaching artists, who bring their knowledge and talents to create a vibrant learning experience. Summer class registration is currently open for both youth and adults with instruction in the studio under thorough COVID safety precautions or online for those who prefer to learn from home. In addition to many favorite classes, South Shore Arts is offering Relief Printmaking, an introductory printmaking experience, using linoleum blocks and gouge tools, in the creation of one- and two-color prints. The Digital Painting class, appropriate for both teen and adult artists, will use a digital art program of the student’s choosing to learn how to use software to paint, using a tablet or computer. South Shore Arts also offers workshops in a variety of media, which are perfect for students who want to take a class but whose schedules might not accommodate a nine-week commitment. They also offer exciting arts experiences with guest instructors or disciplines not generally available. Week-long, themed-based camp experiences are available this summer for young people who seek the opportunity to engage in creative activities while school is out on break. www.southshoreartsonline.org/classes-schedule
Miller Beach Arts & Creative District presents “A Cultural Bridge: Lillian Porter Attinasi,” a retrospective exhibit for this Gary-based artist, at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts, 540 S. Lake Street in Gary, June 4 through July 2, 2021. The exhibit highlights over 60 years of the artist’s output in a variety of genres and media from 1959 to the present, including ink drawings, portraits, abstract landscapes, and oils depicting Chicago, Indiana and Mexico. Also included in the exhibit is Porter Attinasi’s most recent work using repurposed materials highlighting the danger of our “throw away” world. An opening reception is scheduled for Friday, June 4, from 6-8pm and will include culinary treats catered by West Coast Chef Marlena Attinasi of MarlenaCooks. https://millerbeacharts.org/
Chef Joe Trama and his team at Munster’s Center for Visual & Performing Arts are hosting “Rhythm on Ridge,” Friday, June 11, from 5-9 pm. Chef Joe will be serving up cocktails, cuisine, live music and relaxing fun. Guests can enjoy a refreshing mojito or a favorite beer, sip champagne under a terrace palm tree or enjoy conversation paired with a custom culinary menu beneath the chandeliers. Kerry Mott and musicians will provide live music outdoors beginning at 6:30pm, as guests have the option of enjoying the music from inside the Center’s spacious ballroom or at outdoor table service under the stars and terrace lights. 219/836-1930, ext. 2
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.