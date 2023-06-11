This summer, South Shore Arts welcomes you to “Animal House,” a group exhibition of work by artists who examine various facets of the animal world, curated by Linda Dorman and Tom Torluemke. The exhibition aims to inspire interest and illuminate details of the artists’ experience with animals as subject matter and raise awareness of the effects of man’s impact on the natural world. Animals have appeared in art since the beginning of art history; frequently, they were used to help convey a story and represented as symbols of deeper allegorical meanings. Alongside each species' unique beauty, we have learned much more about our animal friends: they are loving, intelligent, expressive and playful. They are also industrious, lethal, powerful helpers, workers, congregants, couples and parents. Does that sound like anyone you know? This knowledge brings more dimension to animals as subject matter in art. Participating artists include Jason Brammer, Jno Cook, Laura Cutler, Victoria Fuller, Brandon Johnson, Kristina Knowski, Nathan Mason, Billy Pozzo, Jewlya Sturtevant, James Sutton and Tom Torluemke. The exhibit runs June 16 through Aug. 12, with an Opening Reception where you can meet the artists on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30-8 pm. An Art in Focus curators talk will be held on Monday, June 26, at 10am. An “Animal Stories” slideshow night will be held on Thursday, July 13, at 7pm, and a “Call of the Wild” gallery walk with the artists will be held on Thursday, Aug.t 3, at 7pm. www.southshoreartsonline.org/current-exhibits