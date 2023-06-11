This summer, South Shore Arts welcomes you to “Animal House,” a group exhibition of work by artists who examine various facets of the animal world, curated by Linda Dorman and Tom Torluemke. The exhibition aims to inspire interest and illuminate details of the artists’ experience with animals as subject matter and raise awareness of the effects of man’s impact on the natural world. Animals have appeared in art since the beginning of art history; frequently, they were used to help convey a story and represented as symbols of deeper allegorical meanings. Alongside each species' unique beauty, we have learned much more about our animal friends: they are loving, intelligent, expressive and playful. They are also industrious, lethal, powerful helpers, workers, congregants, couples and parents. Does that sound like anyone you know? This knowledge brings more dimension to animals as subject matter in art. Participating artists include Jason Brammer, Jno Cook, Laura Cutler, Victoria Fuller, Brandon Johnson, Kristina Knowski, Nathan Mason, Billy Pozzo, Jewlya Sturtevant, James Sutton and Tom Torluemke. The exhibit runs June 16 through Aug. 12, with an Opening Reception where you can meet the artists on Thursday, June 22, from 5:30-8 pm. An Art in Focus curators talk will be held on Monday, June 26, at 10am. An “Animal Stories” slideshow night will be held on Thursday, July 13, at 7pm, and a “Call of the Wild” gallery walk with the artists will be held on Thursday, Aug.t 3, at 7pm. www.southshoreartsonline.org/current-exhibits
The Decay Devils, an organization dedicated to exploration, preservation, and community invites you to a Pizza Party in the Park, an annual clean-up event in Gateway Park, at 4th & Broadway in Gary, on June 17, beginning at 9am. The clean-up will be followed by the re-dedication of the 765 steam engine at 11am. Pizza and refreshments will be provided but you must RSVP. Later this summer, the Decay Devils will hold a Ride to Preservation, a five-mile ride to visit local landmarks and art while experiencing the most photographic vantage points of the downtown area. The Ride takes place on July 15, from 10am to noon, starting at 455 Massachusetts St. in Gary. Later that day, an “Ice Cream-ish Social” will be held at 500 Broadway from noon-2:30pm, featuring the reveal of the Decay Devil’s park overhaul and dessert from Jodi’s Italian Ice Factory. www.decaydevils.org/
The Valparaiso Community/University Concert Band will make its third annual appearance at the 49er Drive-In Theater in Valparaiso on June 21 at 7:15pm. The band will play a 45-minute concert before the start of the first feature of the evening with a repertoire that includes a variety of music to entertain audiences of all ages. https://49erdrivein.com/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org