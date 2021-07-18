EYE ON THE ARTS: South Shore Summer Music Festival returns

The South Shore Summer Music Festival is back! Under the direction of Kirk Muspratt, music director and conductor of the Northwest Indiana Symphony, these free concerts, performed in six communities throughout Northwest Indiana, will have something for everyone. This summer’s concert will feature light classical, songs from movies and Broadway, and patriotic music. Guests should bring their own blanket or chair and refreshments, sit back, relax, and enjoy beautiful music in an outdoor setting. The 2021 Festival begins in Crown Point on the Lawn at Franciscan Communities on July 24, followed by Lansing at Fox Pointe on July 28, Hammond at Wolf Lake on July 30, Schererville at Redar Park on July 31, Valparaiso at Central Park Plaza on August 4 and, finally, in Griffith’s Central Park on August 7. For more information and rain locations, nisorchestra.org/pages/concerts/sssmf.php

Hot Shop Valpo is a glassblowing studio comprised of three artists working together to bring this rare and ancient artform to our region by creating unique art glass. Located just outside of downtown Valparaiso, the studio welcomes everyone to come for a visit and experience the work in progress. Hot Shop Valpo also offers private and semi-private classes ranging from beginner level to advanced. For artists who have completed glass-blowing matriculation courses, bench rental space is offered with all equipment included—simply bring your own color and creativity and the rest is up to you. Guests are also invited to visit the gallery for one-of-a-kind art glass created in the studio, which can also be seen in various shops and galleries throughout Northwest Indiana and Michigan. These artisans are happy to create custom work to match colors and styles in objects ranging from small tabletop pieces to commercial installations. Hot Shop Valpo loves to collaborate with clients as well as other artists. 219/477-7783