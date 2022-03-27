EYE ON THE ARTS: Spring brings variety of arts events

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District is currently hosting “Searching for Balance in Chaos,” an exhibit featuring the work of artists Teresina Pavel and Patty Roberts, at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts through April 29. While each of the artists takes a different direction, one leaning toward abstraction and the other toward surrealism, the work of both is inspired by nature and vivid with color. Despite their individual approaches, the artists agree that the purpose of art and creativity is to bring order and beauty to the uncertainties of life. Stop by and meet the artists at their opening reception on April 1 or an Artist Talk on April 3. https://millerbeacharts.org/

Nestled in the heart of the Indiana Dunes National Park in Beverly Shores is a historic train station built in 1929. Designed in the Mediterranean Spanish style, and once home to the Station Master, the Beverly Shores Depot Museum & Art Gallery is now preserving local history while celebrating the arts. Located at 525 South Broadway along Route 12, the building is the single remaining South Shore station of its kind and continues to attract visitors and commuters with half of the building serving as a train station and the other half as the town’s history museum, regional art gallery, and gift shop. Hosting exhibitions featuring work created by regional artists from May through October, the Depot has issued a call to artists to participate in “The 5x5 Show Turns 5.” To participate in this year’s exhibit, the first in-person one since 2019, artists must donate a 5”x5” work of art to be displayed during the run of the show. 5”x5” canvases and/or frames are available at no charge for pick up, and the deadline to submit is May 2. For participation details and a list of FAQs, visit wwwibsdepot.com or contact sales@bsdepot.com

Join Chef Joe Trama and the Trama Catering team on Friday, April 22, as they host a tribute dinner event under the ballroom chandeliers at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. Replicating the elegant dinner served to first-class passengers on the RMS Titanic on the ocean liner’s fateful last night of April 15, 1912, guests will enjoy Chateaubriand roast tenderloin and Chateau potatoes on china dinner settings. Please note that this is not a showing of the 1997 film “Titanic” but rather a historical exhibition/event that will include a large screen depiction of the Titanic’s final voyage charted over the course of the evening. Period clothing will be on display, including President Taft’s stovepipe hat, and live music will entertain. Call the CVPA Dining and Events office to make your reservation at 219/836.1930.

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org

John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

