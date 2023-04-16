Books, Brushes, & Bands for Education invites you to attend the 5th Annual Spring Tea fundraiser on Sunday, April 30, from noon to 3 p.m. Books, Brushes & Bands (bbb4e for short) has been providing access to high-quality community arts programs since 2000, attracting thousands of public, private, parochial, and home school students from ages 5 to 18, and allowing them to experience excellent arts instruction and performance opportunities through literary and visual arts and community music programs. The Tea will offer delicious food and aromatic teas along with a group poetry-writing experience led by Sam Love and performances from the Midwest Youth Choir and Let's Sing! Proceeds from the event, to be held at the Halls of St. George in Schererville, will help to support bbb4e education programs. 219/781-3833 or https://bbb4e.org/

Pat Wisniewski and Tom Desch of For Goodness Sake Productions and House Painter Media are commemorating Earth Day, April 22, with “Towards Sustainability,” a celebration of sustainable design. This two-part event begins by examining the unintended solar legacy of the House of Tomorrow in Beverly Shores with rare interior tours of the house. The afternoon continues with a deeper dive into the field of sustainable home design with expert presentations at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts. The tour and presentations are free but advanced registration is required for each. Wisniewski and Desch’s latest environmental history film about the St. Joseph River produced for WNIT recently won a National Public Media Award, and, if you're looking for something to watch this month, their earlier titles are available for free for a limited time on PBS. housepaintermedia.com/sustainablehouses

Art in Focus, the popular South Shore Arts art appreciation series founded in 1996 by retired educator Rita M. Ray, continues this spring with free in-person sessions for adult learners of all ages. Sessions are held at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts and are led by South Shore Arts Gallery Manager Brandon Johnson. On April 24, photographer Ann Latinovich offers personal insights into her newest body of master works on view in the CVPA Atrium. May 8 brings a screening of Simon Schama’s award-winning BBC documentary, “The Power of Art: Van Gogh,” and, on May 22, two South Shore Arts instructors will discuss their own work. www.southshoreartsonline.org/#/art-in-focus/

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is back with two performances of Mariachi Acero de Las Vegas on May 4 & 5 at 7:30 p.m. at Living Hope Church in Merrillville. Be transported to Mexico with this exciting and festive concert featuring the award-winning Mariachi group led by East Chicago’s own Erik Ramirez. The ensemble will collaborate with the Symphony on songs such as “Mi País,” “Como Han Pasado Los Años,” and “Popurri Veracruzano.” The Symphony will also perform a variety of Latin orchestral standards. nisorchestra.org

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org