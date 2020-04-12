EYE ON THE ARTS: Student art exhibition, and other cultural contributors

With so many arts activities currently on hiatus, “Eye on the Arts” continues its look at outstanding regional arts traditions and amenities. In the meantime, you can still visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.
In deference to the ban on public gatherings and uncertainty as to when it will end, South Shore Arts will present the 46th Annual Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Art Exhibition online, beginning May 15. This juried exhibit is open to all public, private, and parochial junior and senior high schools from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana and south suburban Cook County in Illinois.
As always, cash prizes will be awarded, including the Donald H. Berwanger Scholarship for a graduating high school senior to attend an accredited college or university to study fine art.
For complete guidelines with instructions on how to participate, contact Bridget Covert at bridget@southshoreartsonline.org. The lead exhibit sponsor is Indiana University Northwest. 219/836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org.
Memorial Opera House
The Memorial Opera House, which marked its 125th anniversary in 2018, began with a Civil War veteran’s eloquent speech at a meeting of the Grand Army of the Republic, when he persuaded the Indiana General Assembly to allow the $1,000 being given to each county for a Civil War monument to instead be used to erect a building.
The Memorial Opera House became a popular spot for political rallies, concerts, lectures, plays and social events — and remains so today. It was the first theater in Valpo to show motion pictures. Among the many famous people who appeared on its stage were President Theodore Roosevelt, John Philip Sousa, the Marx Brothers and Beulah Bondi, a local girl and VU grad, who was one of the first Best Supporting Actress Oscar nominees (“The Gorgeous Hussy,” 1935), and later played Jimmy Stewart’s mother in “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The Memorial Opera House is truly a cultural mecca for our region. 219/548-9137 or www.memorialoperahouse.com.
Lubeznik Center for the Arts
In 1975, John G. Blank purchased a vacant library building to create a center for the arts in Michigan City. In 2002, Jack and Shirley Lubeznik donated an office building at 101 W. 2nd St., providing a modern new home, and the Blank Center became The Jack & Shirley Lubeznik Center for the Arts.
Over time, extensive renovations were completed to create a welcoming, contemporary facility featuring two classrooms, three gallery spaces, a reception area and a gallery shop. Today, the Lubeznik Center serves as a vibrant showcase for exhibitions and a vital hub for the community, featuring three major exhibitions per year with corresponding educational programming, as well as a wide variety of classes for children and adults.
Within the Center is the Area Artists Association, a group of juried-member artists who celebrated their 40th anniversary just last year. 219/874-4900 or www.lubeznikcenter.org
