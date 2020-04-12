EYE ON THE ARTS: Student art exhibition, and other cultural contributors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With so many arts activities currently on hiatus, “Eye on the Arts” continues its look at outstanding regional arts traditions and amenities. In the meantime, you can still visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.

In deference to the ban on public gatherings and uncertainty as to when it will end, South Shore Arts will present the 46th Annual Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Art Exhibition online, beginning May 15. This juried exhibit is open to all public, private, and parochial junior and senior high schools from Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana and south suburban Cook County in Illinois.

As always, cash prizes will be awarded, including the Donald H. Berwanger Scholarship for a graduating high school senior to attend an accredited college or university to study fine art.

For complete guidelines with instructions on how to participate, contact Bridget Covert at bridget@southshoreartsonline.org. The lead exhibit sponsor is Indiana University Northwest. 219/836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org.

Memorial Opera House