EYE ON THE ARTS: Summer brings new exhibits, performances

South Shore Arts presents the summer exhibit, “SWELL: A Group Exhibition on Scaffolding,” curated by Lauren M. Pacheco. “SWELL” is unconcerned with boundaries but, rather, attempts to recreate a space within a space. Secondary to the artworks themselves is a conversation in challenging aesthetics and assemblies of what exhibits can and should represent — a new way of thinking to help change the way we see and interact with space, curator, and artist. Pacheco shares this insight on her curatorial project: “Within South Shore Arts’ expansive gallery, fabric walls show signs of something that has already happened. As a curatorial intervention, this exhibit intends to connect the usual and unusual, familiar, and unfamiliar by bringing together artwork, and objects.” She goes on to say that “the scaffolding system is a timely metaphor for our post-pandemic world.” The exhibit incorporates 37 diverse Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana artists. “SWELL” will run through August 28 in South Shore Arts’ main gallery at the Center of Visual & Performing Arts. A reception for the artists will take place on Friday, July 16, from 6-9pm. www.southshoreartsonline.org.