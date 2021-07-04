EYE ON THE ARTS: Summer brings new exhibits, performances

South Shore Arts presents the summer exhibit, “SWELL: A Group Exhibition on Scaffolding,” curated by Lauren M. Pacheco. “SWELL” is unconcerned with boundaries but, rather, attempts to recreate a space within a space. Secondary to the artworks themselves is a conversation in challenging aesthetics and assemblies of what exhibits can and should represent — a new way of thinking to help change the way we see and interact with space, curator, and artist. Pacheco shares this insight on her curatorial project: “Within South Shore Arts’ expansive gallery, fabric walls show signs of something that has already happened. As a curatorial intervention, this exhibit intends to connect the usual and unusual, familiar, and unfamiliar by bringing together artwork, and objects.” She goes on to say that “the scaffolding system is a timely metaphor for our post-pandemic world.” The exhibit incorporates 37 diverse Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana artists. “SWELL” will run through August 28 in South Shore Arts’ main gallery at the Center of Visual & Performing Arts. A reception for the artists will take place on Friday, July 16, from 6-9pm. www.southshoreartsonline.org.
Running concurrently at South Shore Arts this summer is “Ish Muhammad: Imagine Us.” This exhibit of colorfully painted silhouettes features people in movement so persuasive that viewers will feel the liveliness of each figure as they stroll past. Muhammad specializes in post-graffiti abstract expressionism, influenced by graffiti writing culture. His work is split between a studio practice and writing his name on surfaces. His studio practice allows him to develop a process of working through thoughts, ideas, and concepts and present them as works of art, while spray-painting his name on walls, an activity that he has engaged in for over four decades. Muhammad’s works have been exhibited nationally and internationally, including at the Indiana State Museum, Indianapolis Museum of Contemporary Art, Chicago Cultural Center, Zhou B Art Center, Swope Art Museum and Maison de Metallos in Paris. An artist reception will also take place on Friday, July 16, from 6-9pm.
The Dunes Summer Theatre’s production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” directed by Steve Scott at the theatre’s new outdoor venue brings together a wonderfully diverse cast of talented young actors for this hysterically funny, utterly romantic comedy. An artistic associate at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre, Scott was an award-winning producer for more than 30 years before retiring in 2017. His ten cast members have come from around the country to perform at this historic Northwest Indiana theatre, now celebrating its 70th anniversary. Performances take place at 6pm Central time, Fridays through Sundays, July 9-25. Performances are free, but reservations are required. Audience members are advised to bring lawn chairs; rental chairs and refreshments will be available. www.dunesARTS.org
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.