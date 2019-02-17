Bonnie has promised God that she’ll save every little soul in her Appalachian kindergarten class, and if that means risking her job, or happens to trigger her chronic back pain, well, so be it. Neil, the town’s new chiropractor, sees things differently. As a gay, new-age transplant from Brooklyn, Neil is over the moon when his first treatment turns out to be a miracle cure. But Bonnie is feeling things she hasn’t felt in years and has a different response: “Put me back.” The moment Neil refuses, they’re off on an epic battle in the culture wars. At the Towle Theater, Hammond, Feb. 22 through March 8. 219-937-8780 or www.towletheater.org
6th Annual NWI Comic-Con
Wander the Halls of St. George, 11 a.m.-6-p.m. Feb. 23, with Region comic book and pop culture lovers. Over 2,000 attendees are expected for the Sixth Annual NWI Comic-Con. Fans come dressed as their favorite superheroes and other pop culture personalities. There are cosplay events for all ages throughout the day, starting with a children’s parade and teen cosplay. Characters from "Ghostbusters," "Pokemon," "Doctor Who" and "Resident Evil" will wind their way through the room with over 80 exhibitors featuring comic book and action figure dealers, regional artists and purveyors of one-of-a-kind trinkets. VIP guests at this year's Comic-Con include artists and animators, including Christopher Mitten, Cory Hamscher, Don Kramer and Doug Rice. To learn more, visitwww.nwi-comic-con.com
The Making of Shep: A Filmaker’s Process
Art in Focus, the free South Shore Arts art appreciation series that convenes every second and fourth Monday, September through May, at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts, welcomes local filmmaker and children’s book author Nick Mantis at 10 a.m. Feb. 25. Mantis will discuss “Shep,” his documentary-in-progress about Hammond native Jean Shepherd. Mantis has traveled the country collecting interviews and source material for his film, gathering more than a few amusing anecdotes along the way. Join him for what promises to be an entertaining sesson. 219-836-1839 or www.southshoreartsonline.org
12 Incompetent Jurors
When a man is accused of abducting half a dozen cats, it's a simple open-and-shut case, even for a jury that's filled with oddballs such as a dim-witted PR guy, a bickering couple, and a man obsessed with French fries. Every scrap of evidence indicts the accused, and yet, Juror #8, a wannabe lawyer, believes that the "Cat Burglar" is innocent. Will he be able to sway the other jury members? Or will they side with Juror #3, the only sane man in the room? A hilarious parody of the classic “12 Angry Men.” Attend the trial at the LaPorte Little Theatre Club, March 1 through 10. 219-362-5113 or www.laportelittletheatreclub.com
