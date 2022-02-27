EYE ON THE ARTS: Symphony offers Verdi, Tchaikovsky

The LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra returns to the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center in Michigan City for an afternoon of Verdi and Tchaikovsky, March 13, at 3pm. Join the LCSO to experience the rousing opening of Verdi’s Overture to “La Forza del Destino,” the sounds of cello soloist Hannah Collins in Tchaikovsky’s Rococo Variations and culminating with the composer’s Symphony No. 5. The LCSO will fill your senses with their musicianship and cellist Collins’, the De Linkprijs winner for contemporary interpretation, through diverse forms of musical expression. For tickets: LCSO.net or call 219/362.9020. Tickets also available at Roxy Music and at the door.

The Chesterton Art Center will host its first Family Art Days on Saturday, March 12, from 10am-2pm. Explore the work of Cathy Feeman, a local artist whose work highlights ideas of familial and cultural history and the impact of storytelling. With guidance from the Chesterton Art Center team, families can explore Feeman's exhibit, then move on to the classroom to create a mixed media accordion book inspired by her work. Reservations are required for a one-hour timeslot for each guest with a limit of eight guests per hour. Family Art Days is a quarterly program encouraging families to visit and explore current exhibits followed by the creation of art. These events are free, and all ages are welcome. www.chestertonart.org/

Join the Munster Community Park Social Center on a tour of the exciting and educational National Museum of Mexican Art in Pilsen. This trip, aimed at honoring Cinco de Mayo, will feature one of the country’s largest Mexican art collections, including more than 18,000 seminal pieces from ancient Mexico to the present. Opening its doors in 1987, the goal was to establish an arts and cultural organization committed to accessibility, education, and social justice. Over the years, the institution has grown, its audience has broadened, and its reach now extends across the United States and beyond, hosting close to 150,000 visitors annually. Following the museum tour, guests will stop for lunch at the nearby and well-known La Vaca restaurant. www.townplanner.com/general-information/my-community/

Region’s Got Talent, the third annual talent competition featuring individuals aged 18 and under and hosted by the Regional Performing Arts Company, is Northwest Indiana’s first competition that focuses solely on the rising talent of young performers. Performances from Northwest Indiana youth will include everything from singing and dancing to magic and ventriloquism. Talented individuals who find themselves holding the winning title are awarded cash prizes and trophies and will be featured in a performance at Region’s Got Talent 2023. The live finals will be held March 11 at Wheeler High School Auditorium where a winner for both the Junior and Senior divisions will be chosen. www.regionsgottalent.com/

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org

John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

