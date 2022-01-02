EYE ON THE ARTS: Teen Arts Board offers opportunity to broaden horizons

Teens in Northwest Indiana and South Suburban Chicago are invited to join the South Shore Arts Teen Arts Board, a youth-led network of high school students interested in broadening their horizons through the arts. The board consists of 10-20 members in grades 10-12, who work together to build this professionally guided program. Each school year, the Teen Arts Board members participate in visioning sessions, to decide whether they will publish a zine, curate gallery exhibitions, participate in arts-related field experiences, connect with arts professionals, paint a mural, or do something completely different that might never have been thought of without them. The teens will meet two Mondays a month, beginning January 17. In addition to the Teen Arts Board, South Shore Arts winter art classes begin on January 10, with classes for all ages including Adult Intro to Ceramics, where students will be introduced to creating three-dimensional forms through hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques, along with basic decorative and glazing techniques. Another popular class for adults is the Senior Art Workshop, where students of all art experience levels are welcome to be creative in multiple mediums including acrylic, pastel, and watercolor. New this session, South Shore Arts presents an opportunity for young artists aged 13-17 to learn the fundamental skills required to become a professional working artist. Over a 9-week course, artists will be guided through cultivating a daily creative practice, discussing, and receiving feedback about their work, documenting their work, getting involved in a creative community, and sharing their artwork with others. www.southshoreartsonline.org/
The Chesterton Art Center is pleased to celebrate the Annual Members’ Exhibition, which opened on December 4 and continues through January 15. Chesterton Art Center’s artist members are active in our diverse regional arts community, and every media and style is represented at this annual exhibition that includes painters, ceramicists, photographers, sculptors, and mixed media artists. The spectrum of creativity will be on display and available for purchase. Membership in Chesterton Art Center helps widen access to art, arts education, and outreach. Members are dedicated to enriching the cultural landscape of Northwest Indiana and building a creative, inclusive community. www.chestertonart.org/
As the Indiana Arts Commission's Regional Arts Partner for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, South Shore Arts announces the FY2023 funding cycle for the next round of organization and project grants. The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) provides a wide range of grants to positively impact the cultural, economic, and educational climate of Indiana. Arts funding is available to nonprofit Indiana arts organizations, as well as non-arts organizations providing arts programming in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Applications for the Arts Organization Support and Arts Project support grants open January 4, 2022. www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.