EYE ON THE ARTS: Teen Arts Board offers opportunity to broaden horizons

Teens in Northwest Indiana and South Suburban Chicago are invited to join the South Shore Arts Teen Arts Board, a youth-led network of high school students interested in broadening their horizons through the arts. The board consists of 10-20 members in grades 10-12, who work together to build this professionally guided program. Each school year, the Teen Arts Board members participate in visioning sessions, to decide whether they will publish a zine, curate gallery exhibitions, participate in arts-related field experiences, connect with arts professionals, paint a mural, or do something completely different that might never have been thought of without them. The teens will meet two Mondays a month, beginning January 17. In addition to the Teen Arts Board, South Shore Arts winter art classes begin on January 10, with classes for all ages including Adult Intro to Ceramics, where students will be introduced to creating three-dimensional forms through hand-building and wheel-throwing techniques, along with basic decorative and glazing techniques. Another popular class for adults is the Senior Art Workshop, where students of all art experience levels are welcome to be creative in multiple mediums including acrylic, pastel, and watercolor. New this session, South Shore Arts presents an opportunity for young artists aged 13-17 to learn the fundamental skills required to become a professional working artist. Over a 9-week course, artists will be guided through cultivating a daily creative practice, discussing, and receiving feedback about their work, documenting their work, getting involved in a creative community, and sharing their artwork with others. www.southshoreartsonline.org/