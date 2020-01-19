Fifteen-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: he is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. Now it’s seven minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside Wellington, his neighbor’s dead dog, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. His detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. Starting Jan. 24 at Chicago Street Theatre. 219/464-1636 or www.chicagostreet.org
'An American in Paris'
Take a trip down memory lane at the Schererville 16 Theatre when Fathom Events presents a special showing of a classic film, “An American in Paris.” Jerry Mulligan (Gene Kelly) is an exuberant American expatriate in Paris trying to make it as a painter. His friend Adam (Oscar Levant) is a struggling concert pianist. Milo, a lonely society woman played by Nina Foch, takes Jerry under her wing and supports him, but is interested in Jerry more than his art. Oblivious to her feelings, Jerry falls in love with Lise (Leslie Caron), a French girl he meets at a restaurant. Lise loves him as well. At a raucous masked ball, with everyone in black-and-white costumes, Milo learns that Jerry is not interested in her while Jerry learns that Lise is in love with him, but is marrying someone else the next day. “An American in Paris” was an enormous success, garnering eight Academy Award nominations and winning six (including Best Picture). It is ranked ninth among AFI’s Greatest Movie Musicals. January 19 at 1 and 4pm and January 22 at 7pm. 219/322-9762 or www.fathomevents.com
Individual Advancement Program
The Indiana Arts Commission offers support to artists through its Individual Advancement Program (IAP), a grant opportunity for artists to enrich the quality of their lives and the life of their communities. The IAP supports projects that have a positive impact on an artist’s career while directly benefiting the public. Project proposals should focus on activities that support and enhance individual artistic growth and career development. Because this is such a popular opportunity, only specific disciplines are accepted each year. The 2020 cycle is for projects in the disciplines of crafts, design, media arts, photography, visual art and folk art. Applicants may request up to $2,000 to support projects that will occur between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. Deadline is February 6, 2020, at 3:30pm CST. For more information contact Donna Catalano at 219/836-1839 or donna@southshorearatsonline.org.
