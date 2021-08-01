EYE ON THE ARTS: The MUG offers new ways of seeing the Region

The Montague/Urschel Gallery, also known as The MUG, is the historical art museum of the PoCo Muse (Porter County Museum.) The MUG’s 1,500-square-foot, climate-controlled, accessible space is presently home to “On the Scene: Selections from the Permanent Collection,” featuring artwork from the Museum’s collection alongside a few exceptional loans from generous Porter County residents. “On the Scene” demonstrates the rich, complex, and meaningful ways that regional artists have perceived their world and the places that mattered in their lives. The exhibit introduces new ways of seeing our region’s landscapes, inviting viewers into creative experiences, while offering tools to better understand our world. The MUG is open Thursday through Sunday, from 11am to 4pm. Visit now through October 10 to view this inaugural exhibit of 27 works of art. 219/465-3595
After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, the Towle Theater is back! Located on Hohman Avenue in downtown Hammond, the Towle Theater opened its doors in September, 2003, in an effort to make the performing arts an integral part of city life. From the beginning, the Towle’s artistic vision has been to introduce artists and audiences to fresh, new work that may not otherwise be seen elsewhere in Chicago or our region. The upcoming production of “Night Tide,” a new musical inspired by the 1961 mystery-thriller B movie, tells the kitschy and compelling tale of Johnny Drake, a lonely Naval sailor. As he enjoys his first shore leave exploring the boardwalks, tiki bars, and beach parties of a spooky seaside town, Johnny meets Mora, a seductive and mysterious young woman who works in the sideshow as a mermaid. Catch this world premiere musical, September 17 through October 3. 219/937-8780 or www.tix.com/ticket-sales/towletheater/1124
Since 2000, Books, Brushes & Bands for Education (BBB4E) has provided thousands of public, private, parochial, and home school students from ages 5 to 18 with arts instruction and performance opportunities. BBB4E strives to achieve individual excellence so that each student can develop confidence, self-esteem, team-building capacities, and, ultimately, an appreciation and respect for the differences in others. Through consistent and continued involvement, students discover and enhance their creative gifts and experience the world beyond their everyday classrooms. Currently, there is representation from over 25 schools from Indiana and Illinois with students participating in multiple programs. There is no residency restriction for any of BBB4E’s programs. The “Let’s Sing!” Children’s Choir for ages five to seven is where students learn to find their voices using proper diction, teamwork and strong listening skills. BBB4E’s Midwest Youth Band provides highly qualified instruction from the Merit School of Music. Classes are open to students in grades 5-12 with no experience necessary. https://bbb4e.org/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.