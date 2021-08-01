EYE ON THE ARTS: The MUG offers new ways of seeing the Region

Since 2000, Books, Brushes & Bands for Education (BBB4E) has provided thousands of public, private, parochial, and home school students from ages 5 to 18 with arts instruction and performance opportunities. BBB4E strives to achieve individual excellence so that each student can develop confidence, self-esteem, team-building capacities, and, ultimately, an appreciation and respect for the differences in others. Through consistent and continued involvement, students discover and enhance their creative gifts and experience the world beyond their everyday classrooms. Currently, there is representation from over 25 schools from Indiana and Illinois with students participating in multiple programs. There is no residency restriction for any of BBB4E’s programs. The “Let’s Sing!” Children’s Choir for ages five to seven is where students learn to find their voices using proper diction, teamwork and strong listening skills. BBB4E’s Midwest Youth Band provides highly qualified instruction from the Merit School of Music. Classes are open to students in grades 5-12 with no experience necessary. https://bbb4e.org/