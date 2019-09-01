The Northwest Indiana Symphony presents two performances of the opening concert of its 78th season on Thursday, Sept. 19, and Friday, Sept. 20. Widely regarded as one of the greatest American composers of all time, John Williams has composed some of the most popular, recognizable and critically-acclaimed film scores in cinematic history. In a career spanning over six decades, Williams has won 24 Grammy Awards, five Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards. With 51 Oscar nominations, he is the second most-nominated individual, after Walt Disney. In 2005, the American Film Institute selected Williams's score to 1977's “Star Wars” as the greatest American film score of all time. Hear selections from “Star Wars,” “Indiana Jones,” “Jurassic Park,” “Superman,” “Harry Potter,” and more in this tribute to an American icon. With the slogan of “One Symphony, One Home,” every performance in the Symphony’s 2019-20 season will be presented at the Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St. in Merrillville. 219/836-0525 or nisorchestra.org
Works by Laurel Izard & Edwin Shelton
The upcoming exhibit of works by this talented artist couple at the Chesterton Art Center takes two distinct approaches to quilt-making. The focus of Izard’s quilts is the mass extinction of animals, while Shelton’s wall panels are comprised of layers, which can include discarded plastic cat litter bags, fabrics, window screens, beads, and acrylic paint. The artists are donating 25% of art sales to Hey, U.G.L.Y., a nonprofit whose mission is to empower youth to be part of the solution of bullying, substance abuse and suicide. Exhibit runs Sept. 8 through 27, with an opening reception on Sunday, September 8, from 2-4 p.m. 219/926-4711 or www.chestertonart.com
Gary Love Fest 2019
What better way to celebrate the arts and raise awareness than to throw a party large enough for an entire city? The Decay Devils and PaintGary, in partnership with Indiana University Northwest, Gary Public Library and City of Gary Redevelopment present the Gary Love Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Gateway Park, 400 Broadway. Free to the public, this event offers countless opportunities to forge new friendships, appreciate art, eat delicious food, and discover the importance of preserving local landmarks. Visitors will be able to explore the transformation of Union Station, tour nearby historical monuments, and enjoy the 40 murals that have been installed throughout downtown Gary over the past 18 months. Guests can also partake in art walks, interactive art stations, and preservation tours. www.decaydevils.org
Working
Take an end-of-summer drive on Route 12 to the Dunes Summer Theatre in Michiana Shores for “Working,” a musical with songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Taylor and others based on the writings of Studs Terkel. This high-energy, toe-tapping musical explores a day in the life of several characters in their various careers. Through September 8. 219/879-7509 or www.dunesartsfoundation.org