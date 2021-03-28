EYE ON THE ARTS: The symphony's return

The Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra is “Bringing Back the Music” through a spring chamber music series beginning with a romantic and crowd-pleasing trio of string quartets.
Mozart's spring-like K157 was written when he was just 16 years old, living in Milan. Puccini's moving “Crisantemi” was written in one evening as a tribute to the Duke of Savoy, and Dvorak's American Quartet was his second piece composed during his stay in America after his “New World” symphony. The concert will take place on Friday, April 9, at 7:30pm.
The second concert in the series, featuring the Northwest Indiana Symphony Brass Quintet, will include Stravinsky's sizzling Prelude to “The Rake's Progress” and “Tonight” from Bernstein's “West Side Story,” along with works by Russian composer Victor Ewald, French composer Andre Lafosse and Canadian composer Morley Calvert. Also included are Handel's “The Harmonious Blacksmith” and two American jazz standards, “Fly Me to the Moon” and “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square.” The concert will take place on Friday, May 14, at 7:30pm.
Finally, the concert that everyone is waiting for, the return of Maestro Kirk Muspratt to the Symphony stage! This concert will feature a larger chamber orchestra that includes string, piano, and percussion sections with show-stopping solos by oboist Jennet Ingle. Music by composers from eight different countries will be performed with a mix of folk, dance, ballet, opera, movie and patriotic music. The concert will take place on Friday, June 18.
Tickets for both live and virtual attendance are now on sale and must be purchased in advance. Seating is at limited capacity and socially distanced. All attendees for the live, in-person performances will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building and for the duration of the performance, and temperatures will be taken upon entry.
All three concerts will be presented live at 7:30pm at Living Hope Church in Merrillville. Ticket buyers for virtual attendance will receive a private link to a live broadcast before the concert date. www.nisorchestra.org/
The joy of dance
Since it was established in 2007, United Dance Arts has brought the joy of dance and the highest quality of instruction to over 1,500 students. They offer dance classes in ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary, ballroom, as well as other dance styles. Classes range in age from three to adult and are designed on a progressive system of learning, which groups students by experience, rather than age. United Dance Arts instructors have many years of experience and continue their training and education on an on-going basis. They are experts at teaching dancers with varying levels of skill and ability. www.uniteddancearts.com
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org