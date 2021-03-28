EYE ON THE ARTS: The symphony's return

Tickets for both live and virtual attendance are now on sale and must be purchased in advance. Seating is at limited capacity and socially distanced. All attendees for the live, in-person performances will be required to wear masks at all times while in the building and for the duration of the performance, and temperatures will be taken upon entry.

All three concerts will be presented live at 7:30pm at Living Hope Church in Merrillville. Ticket buyers for virtual attendance will receive a private link to a live broadcast before the concert date. www.nisorchestra.org/

The joy of dance

Since it was established in 2007, United Dance Arts has brought the joy of dance and the highest quality of instruction to over 1,500 students. They offer dance classes in ballet, jazz, tap, hip hop, contemporary, ballroom, as well as other dance styles. Classes range in age from three to adult and are designed on a progressive system of learning, which groups students by experience, rather than age. United Dance Arts instructors have many years of experience and continue their training and education on an on-going basis. They are experts at teaching dancers with varying levels of skill and ability. www.uniteddancearts.com

