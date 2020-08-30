EYE ON THE ARTS: Theater groups keep the show going

The performing arts have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. Throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s south suburbs, the offerings of theater companies, whose work the community has enjoyed for decades, have screeched to a halt, on hold until an effective vaccine is found and it is safe to reopen. In some circumstances, groups are finding innovative ways to ensure that the show goes on. Here are three.
Beatniks on Conkey was the creation of Rip and Bonnie Johnson, who wanted to make a place for creative minds to try out new material, to give theater groups a place to perform, and to offer the public a place to relax, have a cup of coffee, and be entertained. Beatniks is raring to get back into the swing of things, and, starting on September 12, they will with “A Cabaret Show!” a fundraising event to benefit Hammond’s Haven House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. In October, Beatniks will present the classic farce “Arsenic and Old Lace,” best known by its film version starring Cary Grant. Performances will run October 2-4, October, 9-11 and October 16-18. www.beatniksonconkey.com/
Improductions, LLC was founded to help drive do-it-yourself productions in Northwest Indiana and the Chicagoland area. The company was put together as a place for people who produce their own shows to find the skills and resources to help make their dreams a reality. This DIY theater production company specializes in improv, sketch and stand-up comedy, and can help anyone seeking expertise and experience in putting their best foot forward. With COVID-19 hampering in-person productions, Improductions, LLC has shifted to a virtual format that includes “The Grid,” an online improv showcase, featuring actors from across the internet all in one location. Streaming every Saturday at 7pm, September 5-26. www.improductionsllc.com/
Regional Performing Arts Company is a nonprofit organization that dreams of a solid youth performing arts program. Their goal is to provide a supplementary performance experience to our region’s youth. They provide a safe, educational environment for young people to grow artistically and form long-lasting connections with peers that may be outside their school network. Also having to go the online route this year, Regional Performing Arts Company will be presenting fun, family-friendly digital theatre this fall, including “Supper Happy Awesom News!”on September 18 and the teen musical, “Now. Here. This.,” a show that follows the evolution and adventures of a group of friends as they journey through time. They share their stories about friendship, hoarding, hiding, laughing, living, dying and middle school in an attempt to step directly into that elusive “present moment.” www.regionalperformingarts.org/
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!