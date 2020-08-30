EYE ON THE ARTS: Theater groups keep the show going

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The performing arts have been particularly hard hit by COVID-19. Throughout Northwest Indiana and Chicago’s south suburbs, the offerings of theater companies, whose work the community has enjoyed for decades, have screeched to a halt, on hold until an effective vaccine is found and it is safe to reopen. In some circumstances, groups are finding innovative ways to ensure that the show goes on. Here are three.

Beatniks on Conkey was the creation of Rip and Bonnie Johnson, who wanted to make a place for creative minds to try out new material, to give theater groups a place to perform, and to offer the public a place to relax, have a cup of coffee, and be entertained. Beatniks is raring to get back into the swing of things, and, starting on September 12, they will with “A Cabaret Show!” a fundraising event to benefit Hammond’s Haven House, a shelter for victims of domestic violence. In October, Beatniks will present the classic farce “Arsenic and Old Lace,” best known by its film version starring Cary Grant. Performances will run October 2-4, October, 9-11 and October 16-18. www.beatniksonconkey.com/