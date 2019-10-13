Working with a richly colored palette of paracord, Noël Morical creates complex hanging sculptures through the process of macramé. Re-contextualizing a familiar, contemporary material and employing a centuries-old knotting technique, she produces objects that relate to the practical and domestic (plant hangers, apparel) but stand as sovereign, otherworldly objects. Unabashedly romantic and personal, each sculpture is a response to the manifested situations in her life. At the IU Northwest Arts & Sciences Building. 219/712-0686 or www.iun.edu/fine-arts/
Elvis: My Way
The electrifying Brandon Bennett, who played Elvis in Chicago in “Million Dollar Quartet,” does the impossible, delivering a spine-tingling Elvis tribute that is fresh, powerful, and right on time. With his pure-bred southern charm, powerful voice and scandalous moves, Bennett was named the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises at Graceland. His must-see show traverses Elvis’ career from the Rock ’n Roll of the ’50s, to the iconic comeback TV concert of the ’60s, to the legendary lounge acts of the ’70s. All-time great hits include “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Suspicious Minds,” and more. Catch his act at Theatre at the Center, Saturday, October 26, at 3 and 7:30 p.m. 219/836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com
3 Redneck Tenors: Broadway Bound
It has been said that if Larry the Cable Guy, Il Divo, and Mrs. Doubtfire had a baby, that child would be the 3 Redneck Tenors. These trailer park singing sensations have a great many stories to tell, taking us on one sidesplitting ride of comedy and audience interaction. It’s not a big secret that the 3 Redneck Tenors aren’t real rednecks — after all, it’s easier to fake being a redneck than an opera tenor — but the mullet-haired trio keeps surprising people anyway. Lakeshore Community Concerts presents them at Munster High School, October 19, at 7 p.m. 219/923-2078 or www.lakeshoreconcerts.org
Blues, Brews & BBQ
Get set for Crown Point Rotary Club's 15th annual Blues, Brews & BBQ! The fest is family-friendly and will host some of the Region's best eateries, breweries and blues bands in the area. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the fun continues til 10. This year's music lineup includes the Jamiah Rogers Band, the Corey Dennison Band and The Instinct. All proceeds go to buying shoes for over 250 local kids in need. www.crownpointrotary.org
Spinning Into Butter
When one of the few African-American students at liberal Belmont College starts receiving hate mail, the campus erupts with shock and mutual recrimination. At the center of this maelstrom is Sarah Daniels, the dean of students, who is forced to explore her own feelings of racism. Written by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman. At Canterbury Theatre, October 15 through November 9. 219/874-4269 or www.canterburytheatre.org
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts vents, www.southshoreartsonline.org.