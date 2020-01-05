The popular film and lecture series “Thursday Night Noir” hosted by Peter Aglinskas returns to the Brauer Museum of Art on the campus of Valparaiso University for its sixth season of fun and informative forays into this shadowy realm. Aglinskas, creator of the lecture series “The Noir Style in Image, Word, and Sound,” reveals a world of crooked cops and jive-crazy hep cats, sinister sirens and high-class heists, B-girls and bagmen, even a zombie gangster who gets the last laugh. Four iconic movies will be featured in this year’s series: “Decoy” (1946) on January 16, “D.O.A.” (1950) on February 20, “Private Hell 36” (1954) on March 19, and “The Burglar” (1951) on April 16. A lecture and discussion follow each screening. These events are free and open to the public. 219/464-5365 or www.valpo.edu/brauer-museum-of-art/exhibitions/
A 2020 Season Premier
This one-weekend-only event will highlight scenes and songs from the Towle Theater’s 17th season, including short scenes from “Erma Bombeck — At Wit’s End,” “Daddy Long Legs,” “Night Tide” and “Hope & Gravity.” The Towle Youth Theater Ensemble production of “The 25th Putnam County Spelling Bee” will also be featured. This annual preview event is $5 for members and $10 for non-members, January 11 and 12. 219/937-8780 or www.towletheater.org
Professional Training for Artists
On-Ramp is an accelerator program for Indiana artists who are looking to rev up their business thinking, whether they are just starting out or are starting something new, whether they want to deepen their business understanding or find themselves at a professional crossroads. On-Ramp gives participants new connections, a plan, coaching and access to special funds to make it all happen. On-Ramp includes a certified three-day intensive business skills and entrepreneurship training course along with one-on-one coaching with an arts business pro. The program is open to artists holding the Creative Entrepreneur Course Certificate of Completion, and applicants can request up to $2,000. Application deadline is January 16, 2020, 4:30pm EST. For more information contact Donna Catalano at 219/836-1839, x104, or donna@southshorearatsonline.org.
The Bullying Collection
Ten talented playwrights were asked to write a 10-minute play based on their own unique takes on bullying. The result is “The Bullying Collection.” From a cyberbullying attack that puts a friendship to the test (“Dolphin”) to a group of former bullies who meet regularly to discuss their recovery (“Bullies Anonymous”), to a grown man who must confront his former bully on the occasion of their 20th class reunion (“Reunited and It Feels So Good”), the plays range from the tragic to comedic, all working to reveal a new perspective on a common problem. January 17 through 19 at LaPorte Little Theatre. 219/362-5113 or www.laportelittletheatreclub.com
