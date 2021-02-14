EYE ON THE ARTS: Time to look ahead to spring and summer arts opportunities

As the Indiana Arts Commission's Regional Arts Partner for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, South Shore Arts announces that applications are now being accepted for organization and project grants for programs to be conducted between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Arts funding is available to nonprofit Indiana arts organizations, as well as non-arts organizations providing arts programming in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Applicants can apply for an Arts Organization Support (AOS) grant, which provides operating support for ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Or they can apply for an Arts Project Support (APS) grant to provide funding to Indiana 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific arts project or activity. AOS and APS grant applications are due March 4, 2021 by 4:30 p.m. EDT. www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/ or call Kelly Freeman at 219-836-1839, ext. 100.

Dunes Arts Foundation is encouraging parents to act now to enroll their children in their 2021 Summer Youth Theatre Classes. Enrollments are limited to 15 students per class and openings for these popular summer programs. The Youth Summer Classes at Dunes Summer Theatre give children and teens a unique first-hand experience in the performing arts. Students will be engaged in activities designed to help them grow as individuals and work cooperatively with others in classes like “Making Magic with Masks,” a class that combines crafts and make-believe. Children will learn about the history of theatrical masks, originating in ancient Greece and will make a new mask each week based on themes of classical Greek drama. After making their masks, students will create short scenes and monologues for their characters and perform in class. All classes will be held in June and July at Dunes Summer Theatre in Michigan City and will adhere to CDC guidelines for safe gatherings. www.dunesarts.org/youth-theatre-classes