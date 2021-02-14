EYE ON THE ARTS: Time to look ahead to spring and summer arts opportunities

As the Indiana Arts Commission's Regional Arts Partner for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, South Shore Arts announces that applications are now being accepted for organization and project grants for programs to be conducted between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022. Arts funding is available to nonprofit Indiana arts organizations, as well as non-arts organizations providing arts programming in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties. Applicants can apply for an Arts Organization Support (AOS) grant, which provides operating support for ongoing artistic and administrative functions of eligible arts organizations. Or they can apply for an Arts Project Support (APS) grant to provide funding to Indiana 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations and public entities for a specific arts project or activity. AOS and APS grant applications are due March 4, 2021 by 4:30 p.m. EDT. www.in.gov/arts/programs-and-services/funding/ or call Kelly Freeman at 219-836-1839, ext. 100.
Dunes Arts Foundation is encouraging parents to act now to enroll their children in their 2021 Summer Youth Theatre Classes. Enrollments are limited to 15 students per class and openings for these popular summer programs. The Youth Summer Classes at Dunes Summer Theatre give children and teens a unique first-hand experience in the performing arts. Students will be engaged in activities designed to help them grow as individuals and work cooperatively with others in classes like “Making Magic with Masks,” a class that combines crafts and make-believe. Children will learn about the history of theatrical masks, originating in ancient Greece and will make a new mask each week based on themes of classical Greek drama. After making their masks, students will create short scenes and monologues for their characters and perform in class. All classes will be held in June and July at Dunes Summer Theatre in Michigan City and will adhere to CDC guidelines for safe gatherings. www.dunesarts.org/youth-theatre-classes
As the snow continues to fall and temperatures drop, South Shore Arts is looking forward to the spring season ahead with a variety of art classes, both in-studio and online. This spring, in-studio classes continue to be conducted with many COVID safety precautions. If you prefer to participate in classes remotely from the comfort of your own home, then online classes are available as well. The online classes are conducted via Zoom, with live interaction between instructors and students, and working with a variety of artistic mediums. The South Shore Arts ceramics studio continues to be a popular draw for all ages. With a dedicated mid-fire ceramics facility, students have access to the Skutt 1027 kiln, Cone Art 2827D kiln, Brent SRC slab rollers, Brent Model C potter’s wheels, stoneware clay and a variety of glazes. Classes for children, youth, and adults will begin on March 29, and registration is now open. SouthShoreArtsOnline.org/classes-schedule or call 219-836-1839 ext. 103
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org