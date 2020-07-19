EYE ON THE ARTS: Touching children's lives through dance

Top 20 Inc. envisions a bright and successful future for all students through the art of dance, using the motion of participants’ bodies, minds, hearts and spirits to influence themselves and others to be at the top of everything they do.
The impact of Top 20 is deep, touching lives not just of the youth that it serves, but also the parents, families, schools and, ultimately, the community. With the assistance of other community leaders, Top 20 is creating a culture that supports learning and an understanding of the importance of making positive life choices.
Quickly changing its usual format due to COVID-19, Top 20 Inc. is offering virtual classes for children from pre-K through eighth grade in hip-hop, ballet and more. It also offers mentoring classes for fourth- through eighth-grade students that tackle concerns such as the toll COVID-19 is having on youth, including the psychological impact and effects of isolation and preparing them for a new normal beyond the coronavirus. www.top20inc.org
'Art in Quarantine'
The Art Barn School of Art in Valparaiso is a place of inspiration for the creative soul. Visitors are invited to explore, create and relax by offering exhibitions, events and art classes for all ages.
The Art Barn has something for everyone from workshops and multi-media classes for children and teens to classes in drawing and watercolor for adults. This summer, the Art Barn will host its first virtual art competition, Art in Quarantine, currently scheduled to run Aug. 15 through Sept. 30.
It is calling out for artists to share the ways they have used their creative expression to cope with the mental and physical challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as positive outcomes that they have experienced during the quarantine. www.artbarnschool.org
Online acting classes
Dunes Summer Theatre was built in 1941 with “a big dream to bring a taste of Hollywood to Michigan City.” Under the operation of Dunes Arts Foundation, whose mission was to build a renowned professional, non-equity, regional theater that would provide high-quality productions and fine arts events that inspire audiences and promote community spirit.
The theater is located in Michiana Shores, nestled on a scenic 20-acre wooded site, about a half-mile from the Indiana Dunes and the Lake Michigan shore.
Due to COVID-19, this is the first time in the Dunes Summer Theatre’s history that the stage has been dark, but the company will not be deterred. More committed now than ever to bring the joys of theater to everyone, it has taken its classes online, offering free 30-minute acting classes taught by Tito Sanchez-Williams, a graduate student of the New School of Drama in New York City. www.dunesartsfoundation.org/
