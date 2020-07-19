EYE ON THE ARTS: Touching children's lives through dance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Top 20 Inc. envisions a bright and successful future for all students through the art of dance, using the motion of participants’ bodies, minds, hearts and spirits to influence themselves and others to be at the top of everything they do.

The impact of Top 20 is deep, touching lives not just of the youth that it serves, but also the parents, families, schools and, ultimately, the community. With the assistance of other community leaders, Top 20 is creating a culture that supports learning and an understanding of the importance of making positive life choices.

Quickly changing its usual format due to COVID-19, Top 20 Inc. is offering virtual classes for children from pre-K through eighth grade in hip-hop, ballet and more. It also offers mentoring classes for fourth- through eighth-grade students that tackle concerns such as the toll COVID-19 is having on youth, including the psychological impact and effects of isolation and preparing them for a new normal beyond the coronavirus. www.top20inc.org

'Art in Quarantine'

The Art Barn School of Art in Valparaiso is a place of inspiration for the creative soul. Visitors are invited to explore, create and relax by offering exhibitions, events and art classes for all ages.