This annual two-night event on Jan. 5 and 6 will highlight scenes and songs from Towle Theater’s 16th season. Highlights include“Swing State,” “Mama's Boy,” “String” and “The Smell of the Kill,” along with Towle Youth Theater Ensemble’s productions of “Peter Pan” and “Chicago (High School Edition).” These excerpts are designed to leave audiences wanting for more! The season premiere features several Chicago actors performing many new plays that have not been seen by Northwest Indiana audiences before. Tickets are $5 for current season subscribers and $10 for non-subscribers. 219-937-8780 or www.towletheater.org
Special Music Event at the Theatre at the Center
Finishing out the year on Dec. 31, Chicago leading man Evan Tyrone Martin warmly resonates the velvety vocal style of musical legend Nat King Cole. Martin intimately relates Cole’s musical journey from his upbringing in the Chicago church to his emergence as a popular music icon. Choose the 6 or 10 p.m. show. 219-836-3255 or www.theatreatthecenter.com.
Living Word Exhibit
Take a ride out to Donaldson, Indiana, to visit the serene grounds and art gallery at Moontree Galleries, where works by collage painter and multimedia artist Birdie McElroy are on exhibit through Jan. 28. McElroy finds creative expression as a graphic artist and painter — her works include a large-scale triptych for the Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka and “Chamber Artistry,” a painting commissioned by the National Fischoff Chamber Music Association in 2003. 574-935-1712 or www.moontreestudios.org.
Grant Opportunities for Indiana Arts Providers
As the Indiana Arts Commission’s Regional Arts Partner for Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, South Shore Arts has announced available state arts funding for arts organizations and projects for the period July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020. Program guidelines for all regional grant categories can be found on the IAC or South Shore Arts websites with a deadline for all grant applicants of March 5, 2019. If your organization is applying for operating support (nonprofit arts organizations only) and is a first-time applicant, submission of a letter of intent is required through the IAC’s online system by Jan. 15, 2019. Other applicants are not required to submit a letter of intent. Grant applications for all organization grant programs are currently open. For more information about all IAC grant programs in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, contact Donna Catalano at 219-836-1839, ext. 104, or e-mail her at:donna@southshoreartsonline.org.
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.