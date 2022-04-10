EYE ON THE ARTS: Tri-county student arts exhibit returns

South Shore Arts is pleased to present the 48th Annual Tri-County Junior/Senior High School Exhibit, April 11 through May 21, 2022, at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. An awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, May 1, from 1-3pm, when over $8,000 in awards will be announced, including the Donald H. Berwanger Scholarship for a graduating high school senior planning to attend an accredited college or university to study fine art. Seniors competing for the Berwanger Scholarship must submit an application, portfolio, and letter of recommendation through their their teacher. Schools in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana and south suburban Cook County in Illinois are eligible to participate. The exhibit features literally hundreds of original artworks created by students in grades six through twelve from public, private, and parochial schools. This year’s juror is Hannah Hammond-Hagman, Executive Director of the Chesterton Art Center, who believes in the transformative power of the arts for individuals, families, and entire communities. For over eighteen years, she has worked in arts education and with arts and cultural nonprofits and has had the privilege to design and build art engagement opportunities at various levels, working with students and artists of all ages. www.southshoreartsonline.org

Join the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus, directed by Dr. Nancy Menk, Professor of Music at St. Mary’s College in South Bend, in a performance of British composer James Whitbourn’s cantata, “Annelies, a Holocaust Remembrance Concert,” at St. Thomas More Church in Munster on Sunday, April 24, at 3pm. “Annelies” is the first major choral setting based on “The Diary of Anne Frank” and takes the teenage girl’s remarkable and penetrating observations, written while hiding from the Nazis in an Amsterdam attic during World War II, as the basis for its extraordinary and moving libretto. Whitbourn’s music for this work, which has been described as “woundingly beautiful,” reflects the sound of the Westerkerk bells and tunes heard on the radio in the Frank House annex, along with representations of Anne’s Jewish and German heritage. www.nisorchestra.org/

The Genesius Guild presents “The Secret Garden” at the Hammond Arts and Performance Academy, May 20 through 22, 2022. This enchanting classic of children's literature is reimagined in brilliant musical style by composer Lucy Simon and playwright Marsha Norman, a Pulitzer Prize-winner for “Night Mother.” Orphaned in India, 11-year-old Mary Lennox returns to Yorkshire to live with her embittered, reclusive uncle Archibald and his disabled son Colin. The estate's many wonders include a magic garden that beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary's past who guide her through her new life. www.genesiusguild.net/

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org

John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.

