Three Point Contact
Working with a richly colored palette of paracord, artist Noël Morical creates complex hanging sculptures through the process of macramé. Re-contextualizing a familiar, contemporary material and employing a centuries-old knotting technique, she produces objects that relate to the practical and domestic (plant hangers, apparel) while standing as otherworldly objects. Unabashedly romantic and personal, each sculpture is a response to unique situations in the artist’s life. At the Indiana University Northwest School of the Arts Gallery through December 20. 219/712-0686 or www.facebook.com/iunschoolofarts/
SLAC’s First Retrospective Invitational
South Lake Artists Co-op is celebrating a ten-year anniversary with an invitational art show featuring the artistic contributions of those who have been its longest and most consistent participants. Unlike many of SLAC’s past exhibits, this will not be a themed show but an opportunity for some of the core artists to present some of their best work. This is the group’s first invitational show, as opposed to an open call for art. Get out and see some of the best that SLAC has to offer! At Paul Henry’s Gallery through January 11. 219/678-5015 or www.facebook.com/Paul-Henrys-Art-Gallery-184404196644/
Suzie Scrooge
Leave it to Paul and Angie Lowe to bring something just a little bit quirky to the holiday season. In this modern-day adaptation of the beloved Dickens classic, it's one year after Scrooge's miraculous transformation. Now everyone is out to take advantage of him, including the unscrupulous Cratchit. Scrooge's niece, Suzie, tries to look out for him, but instead of saving her uncle, she's visited by a series of well-meaning spirits: the ghost of her old lab partner, her dead driving instructor, and other oddities who insist on teaching the true meaning of Christmas. December 13 through 22 at the Great Oaks Supper Club. 219/776-0888 or www.lctg.org
Michigan City Messiah
The 55th edition of the “Messiah” will be presented on Saturday evening, December 21, at 7pm, and Sunday afternoon, December 22, at 3pm, in the First Presbyterian Church, Ninth and Washington Streets in Michigan City. The performance will be conducted by Music Director/Conductor Philip Bauman who is entering his fifth year at the helm of this annual tradition. Soloists will include the return of soprano, Kim Jones; mezzo-soprano, Kristen Gornstein; tenor, Matthew Daniel; and the debut of bass/baritone Bill McMurray. All singers are experienced professional “Messiah” soloists who have performed throughout the US, Canada and Europe. 219/879-4501 or www.MCMessiah.com.
Photo Memories in Focus
The Chesterton Art Center is hosting the Duneland Photography Club now through January 24. "Photo Memories in Focus" includes work by approximately 20 members of this community forum, ranging from beginners to professionals, that promotes an appreciation of photography through informative programs, special activities, and approved instruction. 219/926-4711 or www.chestertonart.com
