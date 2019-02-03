The second exhibit in the “Urban Legends” series organized by South Shore Arts features the work of guerilla photographers who have been lured to Gary and other American cities to capture the haunting beauty of architectural ruins, some on the verge of finding new life. Exhibit runs Friday through April 21, with an artist reception from 1 to 3 p.m. March 3. Photographer and preservationist Tyrell Anderson will make a special presentation on the Decay Devils, a local collective of artists who travel the world promoting preservation through photographic documentation of neglected spaces at a free Art in Focus gathering at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts at 10 a.m. Feb. 11. A tour of the exhibit will follow. 219-836-1839 or southshoreartsonline.org
4 Walks in 4 Seasons
Building on last year's popular Interfaith/Earth Day hike in the Miller Woods, park ranger Kim Swift developed an idea for “Sacred Wanderings,” a walking series connecting spirituality with the seasons. The winter walk will occur on Feb. 10, beginning at 1:30 p.m. at the Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake St. Guests are invited to bring a short reading that speaks to their spiritual connection to nature in the winter. Swift and artist Sam Love will facilitate. The walk will be moderated and as long or short as guests desire. No registration needed.
IUN Celebrates 50 Years of Black Studies
IU Northwest’s Department of Minority Studies, the Black Student Union, and the Office of Diversity, Equity and Multicultural Affairs celebrate 50 years of Black Studies at IUN with events scheduled throughout the month of February. The life and times of Bessie Coleman, the first African-American female pilot, will be told in a one-woman show performed by Coleman’s great-niece, Gigi Coleman, at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium, Savannah Center. Just as other tales of pilots returning from World War I inspired so many, so too did Coleman’s pioneering journey from the cotton fields of Texas to the skies over Paris. For a full listing of events, call 219-980-6596 or visit iun.edu/news/2019/blk-studies-50year-event.htm
8th annual William L. Johnson Film Festival
This year’s festival will be presented on Feb. 15 and 16, at The Glen Theatre, owned and operated by the African-American Achievers Youth Corps. Hosting the festival will be Gary native and actor William L. Johnson, a graduate of Gary's Emerson School of Visual & Performing Arts. The festival kicks off on Friday with a 6:30 p.m. reception followed by screenings of the following films: "Perfectly Single," "Living," "What If," "Until Then" and "The Reckoning." Saturday’s films include "Beyond the Silence," "Asia A," "Keeping David," "Pure Justice" and "Letting Go." Call 219-985-8256 or 219-949-5565 for tickets.
