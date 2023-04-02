The South Shore Arts Gift Shop is excited to host a Makers Market today, Sunday, April 2, from 1-3 p.m., at the Center for Visual & Performing Arts in Munster. Shop art by local artists, handmade jewelry, home decor, pottery, baked goods and more. Currently on display in the gallery is “Work in Progress,” a pop-up exhibit featuring artwork by South Shore Arts students, instructors and staff. A reception will be held for participating artists today from 1-3 p.m. On view this month in the CVPA Atrium Gallery is Ann Latinovich’s “Efflorescence,” an exhibit that reveals the photographer’s unique vision of the world as she moves with ease between intricate portraits and botanical-themed fine art. An artist talk will be presented on April 22, at 2 p.m., with an Art in Focus presentation on April 24, at 10 a.m., and a reception for the artist on April 30, from 1-3 p.m. Upcoming classes and workshops at South Shore Arts include Gnomes and Their Homes for ages 18+, Saturdays, April 29 through May 20; Spring into Pastel for ages 8-12, Tuesdays, April 4, 11, 18 & 25; and the Earth Day STEAM Art Workshop for ages 5-10, Saturday, April 22. southshoreartsonline.org/

Indiana University Northwest presents “The Golden Hour,” a new play written and directed by graduating senior Esperanza Flores. “The Golden Hour” is the story of René, a Chicano teenager coming to terms with her family, identity and independence. Three performances will take place on the IU Northwest campus in the Arts and Sciences Studio Theatre of the Arts and Sciences Building, 3415 Broadway, in Gary. Theatre spaces are located on the second floor. Performance dates are Thursday, April 20, 7:30 p.m., Friday, April 21, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, April 22, 3 p.m. All performances are free and open to the public. For more information, visit iun.edu/theatre.

Valparaiso Community Schools is announcing its 6th annual student-centered Spring into the Arts Festival, a month-long celebration of the arts for the entire community, organized by Valparaiso Community Schools in partnership with the Valparaiso Creative Council. Originally conceived by VCS art teachers, who firmly believed that students deserve meaningful experiences to create and display their art, the festival meets that goal by enabling students to showcase personal creativity in public venues throughout downtown Valpo. K-12 student artwork will be featured at eight landmark downtown locations with a kick-off event, The @rt-chitecture Walk, taking place at Urschel Pavilion on Saturday, April 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The community is invited to attend as upwards of 1,000 pieces of student artwork is unveiled across all participating locations. Attendees will receive a map and can venture to the various sites. The month-long festival runs through May 20. springintothearts.com

As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at southshoreartsonline.org