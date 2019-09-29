This exhibit explores weather as a major factor in our lives — a sunny day at the lake, a child stomping in a puddle, the aftermath of a flood, snow-covered trees and a person walking into the wind are just a few possibilities, all up to the artist’s imagination. "Weather or Not?" opens with a reception as part of Michigan City’s Uptown Arts District’s monthly First Friday, October 4, 5-8 p.m. The exhibit runs through October 27 at the Southern Shore Art Association Gallery, 724 Franklin St. in downtown Michigan City. The Gallery is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, noon to 5 p.m. 219/871-1590 or www.southernshoreartassociation.com
'Toxic Avenger — The Musical'
If you were to combine “The Rocky Horror Show,” “Flaming Carrot Comics” and “Weird New Jersey Magazine,” (assuming you knew what these things are — spoiler alert: I don’t), you'd get something very like “The Toxic Avenger Musical.” And, I’m told, that's a good thing. This hilarious monster of a comedy armed with superhuman strength and a heart as big as Newark, makes its Halloween regional premier at the Chicago Street Theatre, Valpo, October 4 through 26. He's out to save New Jersey, end global warming and woo the prettiest, blindest librarian in town. It's like nothing you've ever seen before. 219/464-1636 or www.chicagostreet.org
9th annual Gary International Black Film Festival
This year’s festival runs October 11 through 13 at Indiana University's Bergland Auditorium in Savannah Hall, featuring over 35 short and feature-length films from the U.S. and seven other countries that explore a variety of themes that reflect the complexity of the Black diaspora. This content-rich indie film festival promises a host of filmmakers, engaged audiences and lively post screening dialogue. Opening Night features the psychological drama, “#Truth,” written and directed by Gary native and Hollywood veteran Charles Murray. Saturday highlights include “Reel Women,” a panel discussion featuring women in film and television, and the Gary premiere of “Sin City Disciples,” a documentary that tells the story of the international motorcycle club founded in Gary in 1967. The festival closes Sunday with an annual ceremony and special screening of Phillip Youmans’ “Burning Cane,” an intimate drama that captures the complexity and complacency of family life and religion in rural Louisiana. 219/200-4242 or www.garyblackfilmfest.com
'Communicating Doors'
This intricate, time-traveling comic thriller by Alan Ayckbourn, the British master of farcical comedy, tells the story of a London sex specialist from the future who stumbles into a murder plot that sends her back in time, thanks to a unique set of hotel doors. Travel with her, October 11 through 27, at Beatniks on Conkey. 219/852-0848 or www.beatniksonconkey.com
