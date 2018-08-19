Catch Lake Central alum Randy Noojin in his one-act plays,“Hard Travelin’ with Woody” and “Seeger,” Aug. 23 through 26. “Woody” is an award-winning, multimedia show, written and performed by Noojin, featuring the music and astonishing artworks of the iconic American folksinger, saint of the workingman and poet of the people. Hop a boxcar and commune with Woody’s spirit, stories and songs as you attend a union meeting of striking mine workers. Then, Noojin is “Seeger,” as the revered American folksinger advocates for the end of the U.S. embargo against Cuba, playing a benefit concert where he performs a dozen of his signature songs, including “If I Had a Hammer,” “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” and “Turn! Turn! Turn!” Get your tickets at www.lctg.org or 219-776-0888.
Summertime Blues
Send the summer off with a bang, enjoying an evening of Southern charm, soulful vocals, and fierce guitar playing at Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest. Carl Weathersby plays the blues from the down-and-dirty to scintillating Albert King-influenced chops. Formed in 2013, the Corey Dennison Band has become a favorite attraction at Chicago blues venues.It’s all under the stars on Aug. 25 from 5:30-10 p.m. 219-462-0025 or www.taltree.org
The 10-minute Play Festival
Chesterton’s 4th Street Theater launched this series in 2014, which has seen exponential growth and an overwhelming number of scripts submitted every year — over 400 this year alone from 35 states and seven countries! The 2018 selections include “Let Me Win,” a drama about an athlete in the Special Olympics; “Personal Demons,” about a female demon’s threats to break up with the subject of her intended torment; “Camouflaged Nails,” about a homeless woman who makes a big surprise at a large street parade; “All the Decorations,” about a romance novelist attempting to connect with her disinterested hubby; “Being Ferried,” the tale of a mother and daughter taking the Staten Island ferry to a wedding; “Given Away,” a drama about the pending same-sex marriage of two women; “Character Assassination,” about a murder mystery writer and his strange encounter with a police detective; “Slow Burn,” about a hired assassin who specializes in cheating husbands; “Ready to Sell,” about a con artist couple who have trouble selling their fraudulent treasurers; and “Two Broody Hens,” about a hen who decides to leave her nest and cross the road to see what’s on the other side. Aug. 24 through Sept. 2. For tickets call 219-926-7875 or www.4thstreetncca.org.
Visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for more information on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events, www.southshoreartsonline.org.