EYE ON THE ARTS: WVLP brings the arts to the airwaves

The owners are artists who understand the value of exposure, which the Art House provides for the over 40 artists, craftsmen, and jewelers that are represented there. Promise You is the owners’ belief that working together helps people grow together, which, in turn, can build a creative community. Artists, musicians and free thinkers come together with a common passion to create without limitations. Open Thursdays through Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. www.pyarthouse.com

Community Theatre Guild

In 1955, a group of PTA members at Valparaiso’s Ben Franklin Junior High School produced a play to raise money for band uniforms. A positive response persuaded them to start an amateur drama company, and the Valparaiso Little Theatre Guild was formed. The group quickly realized that their membership ranged far beyond Valpo’s borders and changed their name to Community Theatre Guild.