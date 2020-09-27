EYE ON THE ARTS: WVLP brings the arts to the airwaves

Back in 2000, when we only had Y2K to worry about, three individuals in Valparaiso began collaborating on an FCC license to create a local radio station. By June of the following year, their application was awarded a permit and WVLP was born.
They raised a broadcast tower on top of Front Porch Music and, on Oct. 10, 2002, WVLP was on the air. Since the first two shows, “The Uncle Jerry Show” and “Pickin’ on the Porch,” WVLP has broadcast continuously round the clock, offering locally produced content, including the popular “Art on the Air,” a weekly hour-long radio show and podcast that covers the visual arts in Valparaiso and throughout Northwest Indiana.
Each week, co-hosts Ester Golden and Larry Brechner interview a variety of guests, including individual artists, photographers, gallery owners, curators, festival sponsors, authors and the movers and shakers in Northwest Indiana’s art, theater and music scene. Streaming at WVLP.org every Friday at 11 a.m., interviews explore individual artistic practice, upcoming events, exhibitions, and the arts organizations that serve our region. www.wvlp.org/shows/art-on-the-air
Promise You Art House
Promise You Art House is a creative collective that has found its niche as Northwest Indiana’s eclectic hub for art and art services. It is housed in a 107-year-old historic home in downtown Highland that was transformed into a multi-room art gallery with the goal of providing a creative space for art and culture.
The owners are artists who understand the value of exposure, which the Art House provides for the over 40 artists, craftsmen, and jewelers that are represented there. Promise You is the owners’ belief that working together helps people grow together, which, in turn, can build a creative community. Artists, musicians and free thinkers come together with a common passion to create without limitations. Open Thursdays through Saturdays, noon to 6 p.m. www.pyarthouse.com
Community Theatre Guild
In 1955, a group of PTA members at Valparaiso’s Ben Franklin Junior High School produced a play to raise money for band uniforms. A positive response persuaded them to start an amateur drama company, and the Valparaiso Little Theatre Guild was formed. The group quickly realized that their membership ranged far beyond Valpo’s borders and changed their name to Community Theatre Guild.
After four decades in residence at Memorial Opera House, the award-winning theatre company began a new chapter in 1997, when they purchased the Chicago Street Theatre (CST). Now celebrating its 64th season of producing live theatre, CST has presented over 300 plays and musicals in this intimate 130-seat theatre. CST also offers classes for children and adults from beginner to advanced, building upon foundational skills with each level. This fall, they are offering online workshops. Check it out at www.chicagostreet.org.
As always, please visit the South Shore Arts Regional Calendar for organizational contacts and updates on current exhibits, concerts, plays, and other arts events at www.southshoreartsonline.org.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!