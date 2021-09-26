EYE ON THE ARTS: xxx (copy) (copy)

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District hosts the Decay Devils for multiple events beginning October 8 at the Marshall J. Gardner Center in Gary. The Decay Devils will showcase photography, artifacts and spaces visited on their 2019 trip to Pripyat, Ukraine, through the exhibition, “The Chernobyl Experience,” and launch their first book, “I Still Play in Abandoned Buildings.” The “Chernobyl & Chicken” portion of the event will offer guests the opportunity to partake of the Decay Devils’ favorite Ukrainian-inspired dishes prepared by Chef Tasha Tanae. Menu items will include Borsch, Honey Baked Chicken, Honey Babka and Cranberry Cocktail (who knew that was Ukrainian?). On Friday, October 22, join the Decay Devils for an intimate Artist Talk as they discuss the vision behind their Ukrainian travels and share insights on why they are relevant to Gary. The exhibit is on view October 1 through November 7. https://millerbeacharts.org/events/chernobyl/
The Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City is excited to bring back one of its most popular events of the year, the Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest. On Sunday, October 3, they invite everyone to come dressed in their best Halloween costume for an afternoon of family-friendly scares! Trick-or-treat the haunted trails, enjoy temporary tattoos, arts & crafts, games and more. Haunted Trails and Family Fall Fest is from 2-4:30pm CT, and tickets will only be available at the door on the day of the event. https://friendshipbotanicgardens.org/event/haunted-trails-family-fall-fest/
Chicago Street Theatre in Valparaiso will present “Coraline,” a musical based on the 2002 children’s novella of the same name by Neil Gaiman, beginning Friday, October 22. This imaginative production, with music and lyrics by Stephin Merritt and directed by Jakob Innes, tells the story of Coraline Jones, a young girl who discovers a parallel world beyond a secret door in her new home. Although the world contains everything that Coraline dreams of, it hides an ominous secret. This family-friendly musical is perfect for the child in all of us and arrives just in time for Halloween. https://chicagostreet.org/
Based in Northwest Indiana, 3 Little Birds Market places an emphasis on local, handmade, unique, and one-of-a-kind products. Region artisans, local boutiques, and small businesses are supported through Vendor Markets two-to-three times per year. The 3 Little Birds Holiday Market is the biggest one of all, and this year it will be held on November 12 and 13 at Porter County Expo in Valparaiso. Nearly 100 boutique businesses are expected to participate. Enjoy live music, local food, or, you can even join a creative workshop. Vendor applications are currently being accepted. https://www.3littlebirdsmarket.net/
John Cain is executive director of South Shore Arts and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra.