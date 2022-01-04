Comedian Damon Wayans to perform in New Buffalo

Comedian Damon Wayans, a star of film and television, is coming to New Buffalo as part of a national tour.

The comedian, who has had several HBO specials and starred in films like "Major Payne," will take the stage at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Feb. 18 at Four Winds New Buffalo's Silver Creek Event Center just across the state line in Southwest Michigan.

Wayans, part of a well-known comedy family, has been entertaining audiences for decades.

"Damon Wayans is known throughout the world for his comedic genius and is most fondly remembered for the Emmy Award winning series 'In Living Color' where he created sketch characters like Homey the Clown, Handiman, and Blaine from Men on Film. His writing for the series earned him personally two Emmy nominations in addition to the show’s nominations," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "Damon also co-created, starred in and executive produced the hit series, 'My Wife and Kids' which is currently in syndication worldwide and received numerous awards, including the People's Choice for Favorite New Television Series, and Favorite Male Performer. Most recently he starred on the hit TV show 'Lethal Weapon.'"

He will perform as part of his "It's Personal Tour."