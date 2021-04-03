Comedian Damon Williams to bring laughs to Hobart

Comedian Damon Williams, who's frequently appeared on television and toured widely, will perform standup at Gino's Banquets in Hobart.

A Night of Laughter with Damon Williams will take place at 8 p.m. April 17 at the banquet hall at 1967 E 37th Ave in Hobart.

The evening of standup will also feature Just Nesh, Alex Ortiz, host Leon Rogers and music by DJ Phantom.

Williams has appeared on "BET's Comic View," Comedy Central's "Premium Blend," "The Tom Joyner Sky Show" on TV ONE, and HBO's "P Diddy's Bad Boys of Comedy." He is a former Subway sandwich shop owner in Chicago who first took the stage at All Jokes Aside Comedy Club.

He's gone on to have his own one-hour special on BET, hosted "Showtime at the Apollo," and performed in the Kings of Comedy Tour. He has toured internationally, performing in Canada and the Cayman Islands. He's worked with Aretha Franklin, Pattie Labelle, Luther Vandross, Ray Charles, Chris Rock and other celebrities and appeared in "Not Another Black Movie."

​Williams co-owns Riddle's Comedy Club in Chicago and often appears on "Windy City Live."