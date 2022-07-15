Comedian George Lopez to play Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana

Comedian George Lopez will take the stage at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana this fall.

Lopez will bring his “OMG Hi! Comedy Tour” to the casino at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.

"Like many African-American comedians before him, George Lopez broke ground for Latino comics by embracing his ethnicity and confronting racial stereotypes head-on. He is currently performing stand-up in arenas across the country on his 'OMG Hi! Comedy Tour, through 2022,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Lopez begins shooting the pilot for his upcoming NBC comedy Lopez vs Lopez featuring his real-life daughter, Mayan Lopez later this fall. The sitcom about a blue-collar family is set to premiere in 2022."

He's been a television star and toured around the world.

"His original comedy special 'We’ll Do It For Half' for Netflix premiered globally in the summer of 2020. Prior to that, Lopez joined Eddie Griffin, D.L. Hughley, and Cedric the Entertainer onstage for The Comedy Get Down which inspired a scripted comedy series based on the tour for BET. In 2017, Lopez completed a nationwide tour for 'The Wall World,'" Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Lopez has filmed four HBO specials and been nominated for several Grammy Awards.

Tickets start at $59.50 for the 21+ show. They go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.