Comedian Jo Koy to bring laughs to Hard Rock Live

Comedian Jo Koy and Friends are headed to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live Venue.

Koy will perform at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Sept. 30. He's toured the world, including Australia, Dubai and The Philippines.

"As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world’s most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall, Chase Center, The Forum, Mall of Asia Arena, Coca-Cola Arena and ICC Theatre. The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In March 2021, the comedian released his first autobiography, 'Mixed Plate' with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world."

Koy is a staple on television, appearing on many shows on many networks. He's appeared as a roundtable guest on more than 140 episodes of "Chelsea Lately."

He recently filmed the comedy movie "Easter Sunday" that's loosely based on his experience celebrating the holiday with his family. He's also released several comedy specials and earned a number of accolades.

"The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special 'In His Element' current streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his 3rd stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.