Comedian Jo Koy to bring laughs to Hard Rock Live

Comedian Jo Koy and Friends are headed to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live Venue.
Koy will perform at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Sept. 30. He's toured the world, including Australia, Dubai and The Philippines.
"As one of today’s premiere stand-up comics, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings performing at a Las Vegas coffee house to now selling out the world’s most prestigious venues including Radio City Music Hall, Chase Center, The Forum, Mall of Asia Arena, Coca-Cola Arena and ICC Theatre. The hugely relatable comic pulls inspiration from his family, specifically his son," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "In March 2021, the comedian released his first autobiography, 'Mixed Plate' with Harper Collins Publishers. In this funny and moving memoir, Koy uncovers the stories behind his stand-up: the conflict, the drama, and the laughter as he struggles to find his place in the entertainment industry, a country and the world."
Koy is a staple on television, appearing on many shows on many networks. He's appeared as a roundtable guest on more than 140 episodes of "Chelsea Lately."
He recently filmed the comedy movie "Easter Sunday" that's loosely based on his experience celebrating the holiday with his family. He's also released several comedy specials and earned a number of accolades.
"The comedian has had five highly-rated and successful stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Netflix including his latest variety special 'In His Element' current streaming on Netflix with plans to shoot his 3rd stand-up special in 2022. He can also be heard on his weekly podcast, The Koy Pond with Jo Koy by Starburns Audio," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.
Effort to curb CEO pay failed, IU study finds
A new study found an effort by Congress to curb CEO pay has failed.
Professors from Indiana University, the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and University of Texas examined a provision in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 that repealed an exemption allowing companies to deduct significant amounts of performance-based pay.
The legislation was supposed to shift the pay of top executives away from stock and performance bonuses "that can lead to a myopic emphasis on short-term results." The hope was to incentivize companies to implement cash-based fixed compensation instead.
But the study found the change in law ultimately had little effect. CEO compensation either stayed the same or grew.
"It's very politically amenable right now to say they're going to tax these corporations and these executives and it's going to reduce income inequality, but our research — and that of others — suggests that taxes are just not a big enough stick to change the structure or the magnitude of executive compensation," said Bridget Stomberg, associate professor of accounting and a Weimer Faculty Fellow at the IU Kelley School of Business. "We found no statistical effects, which is counter to what Congress intended. We looked very hard and see no evidence of a reduction in CEO pay."
The journal Contemporary Accounting Research published the article, entitled "Examining the Effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act on Executive Compensation." It was researched and written by Stomberg, University of Texas Associate Professor of Accounting Lisa De Simone and Booth Assistant Professor of Accounting Charles McClure. De Simone and McClure co-host the "Taxes for the Masses" podcast.
Their study looked at CEO pay before and after the tax policy change. It found no substantive differences in compensation mix, pay-performance sensitivity or total compensation.
Publicly traded companies were able to deduct up to $1 million in C-suite pay from their taxes since 1994, unless it was linked to company performance.
When Congress slashed the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in 2017, it got rid of that exemption. The study looked at CEO pay when the new tax rules took effect in 2017 and 2018 and then in 2019 and 2020.
"Even three full years after the law took effect, we didn't see any evidence of a reduction in CEO pay," she said.
The authors concluded tax regulation likely would not be effective at limiting executive compensation and reducing income inequality, a policy strategy pursued in cities like Portland and San Francisco.
"If Congress' fundamental assumption about the relative importance of taxes in the design of executive compensation is overstated, its ability to shift current compensation practices through changes in tax policy is also likely overstated," the authors said. "Our results and those from prior studies suggest increases in firms' cost of executive compensation do little to reduce its amount."
