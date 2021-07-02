Comedians spoof Region town on 'Late Show'

"Happenings in Chesterton" were in the spotlight during Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Now that live shows with actual audiences are once again being taped, "The Late Show" is bringing back some of its popular features.
"I love the small towns of America," Colbert said. "That's why we have a segment called Community Calendar where our guests talk about actual events that are actually happening in the guest's actual small hometown."
When Colbert announced that the town to be featured Thursday night was Chesterton, that was Jim Gaffigan's cue to step on stage and ask "Did someone say "Chesterton, Indiana?"
Colbert told Chesterton native Gaffigan it wasn't just a "coincidence" that Chesterton was being featured when he was on the show. It was a "happy accident."
The two funny men then listed some of the upcoming events in the town and the greater Duneland area, all the while offering comical asides, comments and explanations.
"You know what we say in Chesterton, it's a Chester ton of fun," Gaffigan joked.
Among the events mentioned were a Family-Friendly Improv Comedy on the Beach at the Indiana Dunes. "On July 15, head to the Indiana Dunes — by the way, I set an entire dune on fire when I was 15," Gaffigan interjected.
He also highlighted the Night of Destruction Demo Derby at the Porter County Fair on July 25 for cars, trucks and Kids Power Wheels. "It's on the 25th at the Porter County Fair, which by the way I went to and it's an amazing fair," Gaffigan said. He added to check the demolition derby out "if you've got a spare car or spare kid."
Colbert listed Chesterton's European Market every Saturday in the summer, where some goods come from "Milan, Illinois; Paris, Michigan; and French Lick, Indiana." The duo then went on a tangent about how French Lick got its name.
Gaffigan brought up a July 29 boat tour and bachelorette party in Michigan City called "The Cruise Before The I-Do's" at which the Men of Michigan City Strippers would appear. "That can't be" he said with a quizzical look while audience members laughed.
Gaffigan and Colbert were the perfect team while running down a handful of Chesterton and Duneland events. Perusing a Community Calendar proved a "ton" of fun.