Comedians spoof Region town on 'Late Show'

"Happenings in Chesterton" were in the spotlight during Thursday's "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

Now that live shows with actual audiences are once again being taped, "The Late Show" is bringing back some of its popular features.

"I love the small towns of America," Colbert said. "That's why we have a segment called Community Calendar where our guests talk about actual events that are actually happening in the guest's actual small hometown."

When Colbert announced that the town to be featured Thursday night was Chesterton, that was Jim Gaffigan's cue to step on stage and ask "Did someone say "Chesterton, Indiana?"

Colbert told Chesterton native Gaffigan it wasn't just a "coincidence" that Chesterton was being featured when he was on the show. It was a "happy accident."

The two funny men then listed some of the upcoming events in the town and the greater Duneland area, all the while offering comical asides, comments and explanations.

"You know what we say in Chesterton, it's a Chester ton of fun," Gaffigan joked.