Comedians to perform at Hobart Art Theatre

Comedians will again take the stage at the Hobart Art Theatre Saturday Night.
Jeff Webb, Rebekah Gibson, Keegan Damron, and Shannon Rostin will perform at the Forgettable Night 2 comedy show at 7 p.m. Saturday at the movie theater and events venue at 230 Main St in downtown Hobart. It will be hosted by Kevin Kellam, a Chicago comedy scene fixture who's also on WKQX 101.1.
"Forgettable Night 2 is the second comedy event I’ve produced at the Hobart Art Theatre," Webb said. "The first night we hosted the event was January 26th on the night of about six inches of snow and we were still able to sell 175 tickets for the event. We have the same featured comedians as the last event but we’re adding two surprise comics to the lineup that perform all over Northwest Indiana."
Webb has performed standup across the Chicagoland area, as well as in Indianapolis, Louisville and Memphis. The other performers also are all seasoned.
"Rebekah Gibson has opened for Gilbert Gottfried and performed all over Chicago, Wisconsin, and Northwest Indiana, and as far south as Nashville," Webb said. "Keegan Damron has performed all over the Region and Chicago, and hosts an open mic at Sci-fi Donuts. He is also soon to be hosting a monthly comedy showcase in Griffith. Shannon Rostin co-created Laugh Local held at Crown Brewing and has performed all around the Region and Indy area."
The comedy show is 18+ and alcohol will be available for purchase from the attached Three Monkeys Pub. Tickets are $15.
The Hobart Art Theatre also will have a showing of David Bowie's cult classic film "Labyrinth" at 2 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, call 219-942-1670 or find the Hobart Art Theatre on Facebook.