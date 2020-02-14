Comedians to take the stage on Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, comedy shows will take place at a craft brewery in Crown Point and a distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan.
Local 219 Presents: “Laugh Local!” brings an "all-star, all-female lineup" to the second floor of Crown Brewing at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point at 7 p.m. Friday.
The 21+ show will feature Carly Kane, a writer and standup comic who regularly performs at the Laugh Factory and Comedy Bar in Chicago.
Chicago-based stand up comedian and writer Meg Indurti also will perform.
"She is a regular performer at Laugh Factory and Comedy Bar," Local 219 said in a press release. "She is currently a writer for a comedic short featuring John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Ilana Glazer, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and more, directed by Natasha Lyonne. She was named Chicago Reader’s People to Know in 2016."
The headliner is Chelsea Hood, who has performed on WGN, the CW Network and comedy clubs in Chicago, Dallas and Brooklyn.
"She was also featured on Stand Up Records' 'Texas Mess' album recorded at SXSW," Local 219 said in a press release. "Chelsea's style of humor is observational, feminist and pleasantly self-deprecating. Some of the comics she has been delighted to open for include Marc Maron, Jay Mohr, Donnell Rawlings, Maria Bamford, Ralphie May, Richard Lewis, Pauly Shore, JB Smoove, Paul Rodriguez, Tom Green, Michael Winslow, Bobby Lee and many more."
Tickets are $15.
Just across the state line in Southwest Michigan, Journeyman Distillery at 109 Generations Drive in Three Oaks will host Comedy on the Rocks in its Still Room at 7 p.m. Central Standard Time.
The show will feature headliner Amy Sumpter who appeared on "Last Comic Standing" and is in an all-female Beastie Boys tribute band, Chicago comedian Zako Ryan and Journeyman's own Maxwell Tidey.
Admission is $20.
For more information, visit journeymandistillery.com/calendar or https://local219.tv/.
Gallery: David Letterman at Ball State
Alumnus David Letterman came to Ball State with filmmakers Spike Jonze and Bennett Miller on Nov. 30 at John R. Emens Auditorium. The three discussed making it in the industry. Jonze and Miller also directed a scene Letterman had done early in his career with two Ball State theatre students. Photos provided by Breanna Daugherty, The Ball State Daily News.