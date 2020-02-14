Comedians to take the stage on Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, comedy shows will take place at a craft brewery in Crown Point and a distillery in Three Oaks, Michigan.

Local 219 Presents: “Laugh Local!” brings an "all-star, all-female lineup" to the second floor of Crown Brewing at 211 S. East St. in downtown Crown Point at 7 p.m. Friday.

The 21+ show will feature Carly Kane, a writer and standup comic who regularly performs at the Laugh Factory and Comedy Bar in Chicago.

Chicago-based stand up comedian and writer Meg Indurti also will perform.

"She is a regular performer at Laugh Factory and Comedy Bar," Local 219 said in a press release. "She is currently a writer for a comedic short featuring John Mulaney, Sarah Silverman, Ilana Glazer, Maya Rudolph, Abbi Jacobson, and more, directed by Natasha Lyonne. She was named Chicago Reader’s People to Know in 2016."

The headliner is Chelsea Hood, who has performed on WGN, the CW Network and comedy clubs in Chicago, Dallas and Brooklyn.

