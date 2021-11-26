Comic exhibit comes to South Shore Arts gallery

Gabe Garcia and Micah Bornstein co-curated the exhibit, which runs until March 5.

"The emphasis on the reproduced page was a key element of the exhibition, according to the co-curators," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "They felt including original work was important as it serves to show the process behind how comics are made, but they didn’t want the original art to take on greater importance than the printed page. With comics, the original art is only a means to an end. Comics are intended to be reasonably accessible and easily disseminated in their finished form. For the co-curators, that’s why comics are so powerful."

A National Endowment for the Arts project grant helped make the exhibition possible.

An opening reception will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 and a panel discussion will occur earlier that evening from 5 to 6 p.m.

"The comics by the artists featured in the exhibition, combined with the comics selected in the exhibition reading area, tell stories rooted in a diversity of lived experiences. The result is a powerful collection of stories from some of the most engaging contemporary comics creators working today," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Contemporary comics are created for a broad range of audiences and ages, and A Story Like Mine is an exhibition of contemporary comic work. As such, it is important to note that the content of the work in this exhibition deals with mature subject matter about race, immigration, mental health, gender and sexuality."

