Comic exhibit comes to South Shore Arts gallery

One can now read graphic novel-like comics at the South Shore Arts gallery in Munster.
"A Story Like Mine" recently opened in the art gallery at the Center For Visual & Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster. It highlights indie underground comics that cater to sophisticated adult audiences.
"This winter South Shore Arts has transformed its gallery into a comic reading experience," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "'A Story Like Mine' is an exhibition of contemporary comic art and literature featuring works by Breena Nuñez, Carta Monir, Gabe Garcia, Jorge Garza, Lawrence Lindell, Nate Powell and Whit Taylor. All of these comics creators have an extensive history of distributing their comics via independent presses or through self-publishing, and their work reflects the complex and ephemeral nature of biased systems that continue to work against marginalized groups."
The exhibit features comic pages, character studies, sketchbooks and typed manuscripts. It notably displays large-scale reproductions of pages from the comics.
"Some of the reproduced pages measure nearly eight feet in height, such as pages from Northwest Indiana comic artist Jorge Garza’s Tetlacatl, a comic inspired by Aztec culture featuring a stone robot battling colossal monsters," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "In the case of Stealth Mechanic by Carta Monir, the comic, originally published as a webcomic, has been printed in its entirety and is displayed on the gallery floor so that viewers can read the comic while moving through the gallery space."
Gabe Garcia and Micah Bornstein co-curated the exhibit, which runs until March 5.
"The emphasis on the reproduced page was a key element of the exhibition, according to the co-curators," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "They felt including original work was important as it serves to show the process behind how comics are made, but they didn’t want the original art to take on greater importance than the printed page. With comics, the original art is only a means to an end. Comics are intended to be reasonably accessible and easily disseminated in their finished form. For the co-curators, that’s why comics are so powerful."
A National Endowment for the Arts project grant helped make the exhibition possible.
An opening reception will take place between 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 17 and a panel discussion will occur earlier that evening from 5 to 6 p.m.
"The comics by the artists featured in the exhibition, combined with the comics selected in the exhibition reading area, tell stories rooted in a diversity of lived experiences. The result is a powerful collection of stories from some of the most engaging contemporary comics creators working today," South Shore Arts said in a press release. "Contemporary comics are created for a broad range of audiences and ages, and A Story Like Mine is an exhibition of contemporary comic work. As such, it is important to note that the content of the work in this exhibition deals with mature subject matter about race, immigration, mental health, gender and sexuality."