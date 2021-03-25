Comic, Netflix staple Jo Koy talks race, rejection in memoir

With the help of a writing partner, Koy, born Joseph Glenn Herbert, lays bare how he grappled with his mixed-race identity as a child growing up in Tacoma, Washington. He doesn't shy away from deeply personal topics including an older brother with violent schizophrenia and a father who left when he was only 12 years old. (The book also documents their reconciliation.)

“I’ve always been open to just letting people be inside my life,” Koy said. “So when I said I was going to write a book, of course I’m going to tell them everything. Or else, you’re not going to really know the story of how I got there.”

Koy, who's sold out stadium shows, has aspired to make people laugh since age 11. He didn't “speak school” and was never interested in conventional pursuits like college. For him, earning $5 doing stand-up on an open mic in a coffeehouse was more thrilling. By the 1990s, he followed his mother and stepfather to Las Vegas and started doing comedy contests and small clubs there. In 2001, he decided to make the big move to Los Angeles.

The comedy club circuit wasn't exactly receptive to his bi-racial appearance.

“You come to Hollywood, and they have no idea what they’re looking at — as horrible as that sounds," Koy said. "'What’s your story? We don’t get it. Where do we put you?'”