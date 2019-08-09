Comic to perform 'An Evening of Laughter and Stories of Sinatra' in Valpo

Stand-up comic Tom Dreesen will revive the glory days of the Rat Pack at his one-man show "An Evening of Laughter and Stories of Sinatra" at the Memorial Opera House in Valparaiso Aug. 17.
Dreesen will share stories recounting his childhood shining shoes in bars in his hometown of Harvey, listening to Frank Sinatra on the jukebox and eventually becoming his opening act for 13 years. He flew around the country in the legendary crooner's private jet, staying up until dawn with him on many nights.
"He takes you to Frank’s last performance and the last song he ever sang and then to his last days on earth," the Memorial Opera House said in a press release. "Dreesen’s keen insight to arguably the greatest career show business has ever known, and the lessons he learned from the legendary star, promises to move the audience."
A regular in all the main showrooms in Las Vegas, Dreesen has appeared on national television more than 500 times, including as a guest host for David Letterman. Sinatra described him as a "saloon comedian" and "a neighborhood kind of guy."
Author Larry Wilde described Dreesen as "the quintessential comedian" with "excellent material and impeccable timing."
The performance will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, August 17th at the 126-year-old Memorial Opera House at 104 Indiana Ave. in Valparaiso.
Tickets cost $40 for the main floor and $60 for the orchestra, with proceeds benefiting the preservation of the historic arts venue.
For more information, visit memorialoperahouse.com or call 219-548-9137.