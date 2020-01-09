Jackie Jackson, left, and Tito Jackson chat with 11-year-old Jamey Jones at West Side Leadership Academy during a visit to the school Wednesday. Jamey had earlier performed "I Just Can't Wait to be King" from The Lion King.
From left, Jackie and Tito Jackson along with West Side Theatre Guild director Mark Spencer listen to members of the West Side Leadership Academy orchestra perform Wednesday under the direction of director Rovelli Grib.
West Side Leadership Academy student Quaylin Cheairs, left, meets Jackie and Tito Jackson as they tour the school Wednesday.
Jackie Jackson takes part in a TV interview at West Side Leadership Academy on Wednesday.
From left, Jackie and Tito Jackson along with West Side Theatre Guild director Mark Spencer listen to members of the West Side Leadership Academy perform.
Tito Jackson takes part in a TV interview at West Side Leadership Academy.
From left, Chareice White from Majestic Star Casino and Jackie and Tito Jackson get ready to see a short performance at West Side Leadership Academy during their visit to the school.
Chelsea Whittington, left, records a TV interview with Jackie, center, and Tito Jackson during their visit to West Side Leadership Academy.
GARY — "You guys are so good," said Jackie Jackson, as he hugged singer Taylor Iman after her performance of "I'll Be There" at Gary's West Side Leadership Academy.
Jackson, the eldest of the performing Jacksons, had tears in his eyes after Iman and a few other students belted out an emotional version of the hit ballad made popular by the Jackson Five in the 1970s.
Jackie and brother Tito Jackson were back in Gary Wednesday morning, where they paid a visit to West Side. They toured some of the performing arts classrooms and watched while members of the student body displayed their talents in orchestra, dance, voice, recording techniques and theatrics. The school was formerly West Side High School.
"You have no idea how many times we've paid tribute to you here," said Mark Spencer, director of West Side Theatre Guild, as the Jacksons entered the school. Spencer said they invited the Jacksons, who were in Gary for happenings related to the upcoming groundbreaking of the Hard Rock Casino, to come and view the school and watch the students perform.
The last time the Jackson brothers were at West Side was for a concert they performed in 1971, which was featured in their "Goin' Back to Indiana" special.
"I'm grateful for this experience," said Spencer, adding he and other school personnel were honored that the Jackson brothers took time to view some of the performing arts programs. He said he hopes the school can possibly work with the Jacksons in the future to develop various performance education experiences.
"This is home to us," Jackie Jackson said. "To see these wonderful kids performing and to see these kids with so much talent is great."
The brothers were also interviewed in the new television studio on the school's premises by Chelsea Whittington, Gary school district spokesperson. Whittington is the host of the new show, "A Day in the District," and the Jacksons were the first guests.
Asked what advice they'd give to students who want to pursue a career in the performance arts, Tito stressed "You have to work hard."
Added Jackie, "I would tell them to follow their dreams and never give up."
When talking about memories of growing up in Gary, Jackie said he remembered participating in the many talent shows presented throughout the city. "We won first prize all the time," he said, laughing.
Tito joked that he remembered his first girlfriend. But then said, "I always wanted to go to Gary's Roosevelt High School but I wasn't old enough." Roosevelt High School was across the way from their home at 2300 Jackson St. By the time Tito was old enough to go to high school, he said the family had already moved to California.
The brothers said they are still performing and were recently touring in Denmark.
Among entertaining performances the Jacksons witnessed at West Side Leadership Academy during their visit were a snippet of scenes from "Lion King Jr." in which 11-year-old student Jamey Jones starred as young Simba,; orchestra students performing a Vivaldi concerto; band members and dancers performing to the Jacksons' "Can You Feel It"; and students performing to "Shake Your Body (Down to the Ground)."
