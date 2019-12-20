{{featured_button_text}}
Community Healthcare System hosting events for new parents

New parents can take advantage of free programs at Community Healthcare System early next month.

A Taking Care of Baby class will take place 6-9 p.m. Jan. 6 at the Community Hospital Outpatient Center at 9660 Wicker Ave., St. John. Attendees can learn about basic baby care and life with a new baby.

Registration is required. Call 219-836-3477 or 866‑836-3477, or visit www.comhs.org.

New moms can join a Community Healthcare System breastfeeding support group and drop-in clinic from 4-8 p.m. Jan 8.

The event will take place on the sixth floor of the Parkview Tower at Community Hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. in Munster. Valet parking is available at no charge.

Attendees are invited to meet as a group at 4, or to visit any time during the four hours for a lactation consultation or a baby weight check.

For more information, call 219-836-4574 or visit www.comhs.org.

