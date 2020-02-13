You are the owner of this article.
Community Healthcare System hosting free community events
Community Healthcare System hosting free community events

Community Healthcare System hosting free community events

Community Hospital in Munster

 File, The Times

Community Healthcare System is hosting free community events aimed at improving people's health and teaching new parents what they need to know to raise their recently arrived little ones.

A Women and Heart Disease talk will take place from 6-7 p.m. in the Cardiac Rehabilitation, Phase 3 room at the Lake Business Center at 9200 Calumet Ave. in Munster.

"Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women and is more deadly than all forms of cancer," Community Healthcare System said in a news release. "This lecture is for women who would like to learn how to take control and lower the risk for heart disease. A Cardiac Rehab staff member will discuss the facts about heart disease, dispel some myths, review symptoms and provide the latest research."

The program is free but advance registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 219-934-2830.

Community Hospital at 901 MacArthur Blvd. also will host a Nutrition During Breastfeeding class that teaches mothers how to keep their bodies healthy while breastfeeding. The class will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Feb. 26 on the sixth floor of the Parkview Tower, which can be accessed by the north entrance.

At the same time, the hospital will be hosting TLC: The Lactation Clinic from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mothers can swing by without an appointment for a lactation consultation or baby weight check.

To register, call 219-836-6797. 

For more information, visit www.comhs.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete

