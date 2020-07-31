You are the owner of this article.
Community Healthcare System wins Oracle's PeopleSoft Innovator Award
Community Healthcare System wins Oracle's PeopleSoft Innovator Award

Community Healthcare System wins Oracle's PeopleSoft Innovator Award

IT team members who contributed to Community Healthcare System’s PeopleSoft Innovator’s Award recognition include, from left Fred Torrijas, Gerald Gnat, Rajeevi Mothe, Jon Joyce and Rajesh Thiru. Team members not pictured are Cynthia Embach and Rod Meyer.

 

 Provided

Community Healthcare System’s Information Technology Enterprise Resource Planning won Oracle's PeopleSoft Innovator Award for thinking outside the box in how to enhance user experience, customize processes and increase user experience.

“We continue to make significant progress in our digital transformation,” said Jesus Delgado, vice president and chief information officer for Community Healthcare System. “Our team’s recognition for innovation in our ERP corporate system demonstrates our commitment to developing operational excellence and improved user experience.”

Community Healthcare System, which has hospitals in Munster, Hobart and East Chicago and a rehabilitation center in Crown Point, devised an automated testing methodology for its PeopleSoft software that reduces testing time and eliminates errors. The IT team developed more than 1,000 test scenarios to ensure it would keep working after any application upgrades.

Many Community Healthcare System departments now use real-time analytics on the program's dashboard to drive their daily action plans, such as by identifying discrepancies and delays in supplier payments. It enables employees to quickly report mileage expenses and get reimbursed for continuing medical education.

“I am pleased to see Oracle is committed to enhancing the PeopleSoft applications and technologies, staying ahead of new trends and delivering rich business functionality,” said Gerald Gnat, IT ERP Applications director for Community Healthcare System. “This ensures our partnership and investment in Oracle software will remain strong and will continue to support Community Healthcare System’s business growth and innovation.”

For more information, visit comhs.org.

