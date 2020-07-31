Community Healthcare System wins Oracle's PeopleSoft Innovator Award

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community Healthcare System’s Information Technology Enterprise Resource Planning won Oracle's PeopleSoft Innovator Award for thinking outside the box in how to enhance user experience, customize processes and increase user experience.

“We continue to make significant progress in our digital transformation,” said Jesus Delgado, vice president and chief information officer for Community Healthcare System. “Our team’s recognition for innovation in our ERP corporate system demonstrates our commitment to developing operational excellence and improved user experience.”

Community Healthcare System, which has hospitals in Munster, Hobart and East Chicago and a rehabilitation center in Crown Point, devised an automated testing methodology for its PeopleSoft software that reduces testing time and eliminates errors. The IT team developed more than 1,000 test scenarios to ensure it would keep working after any application upgrades.

Many Community Healthcare System departments now use real-time analytics on the program's dashboard to drive their daily action plans, such as by identifying discrepancies and delays in supplier payments. It enables employees to quickly report mileage expenses and get reimbursed for continuing medical education.