Community Hospital Fitness Pointe adds new treadmills that are easier on joints

Community Hospital Fitness Pointe has installed new treadmills that cushion the impact of walking, jogging and running, so it's easier on joints.

The physical fitness center at 9950 Calumet Ave. in Munster said it is the first in the state of Indiana to add Star Trac10TRx FreeRunner treadmills, which feature a hexagonal suspension system that's designed to be gentler on joints and shins.

“You definitely notice that the deck has much more cushion than other treadmills; it’s not a hard surface,” said Nikki Sarkisian, Fitness Pointe exercise program manager. “Members who use the equipment describe it as being very similar to running on an indoor track.”

The hope is that people who used to use treadmills but quit because of the impact to their joints can resume using them. The FreeRunner treadmill features an aluminum deck and a honeycomb shaped polymer suspension system that basically serves as a shock absorber.

“One member who had stopped running because of shin splints, told me they are now able to run again on the FreeRunner treadmill without further occurrence,” Sarkisian said.

A study by California State University-Fullerton found it reduced impact to the joints by up to 26%.